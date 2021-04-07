STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Relief for China’s ByteDance in tax evasion case

Chinese internet company ByteDance, the parent firm of TikTok, received some relief from the Bombay High Court on Tuesday.

Published: 07th April 2021 10:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th April 2021 10:41 AM   |  A+A-

Bombay High Court

The Bombay High Court. (File Photo| PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Chinese internet company ByteDance, the parent firm of TikTok, received some relief from the Bombay High Court on Tuesday. The court permitted the company to operate its Indian bank accounts, that had been frozen by the Goods and Services Tax (GST) authorities over alleged tax evasion, after depositing a sum of Rs 78.91 crore in a state-run bank the quantum of tax claimed. 

A bench of Justices SP Deshmukh and Abhay Ahuja ruled that ByteDance could operate its Indian accounts after it deposited the money towards the demand raised by GST authorities in any state-run bank. 
The Indian indirect tax department has held that ByteDance evaded taxes and had not paid its GST dues in full, a charge denied by the Chinese firm. It’s popular social video app TikTok had been banned in India last year. 

ByteDance had gone to the courts last month denying all allegations and seeking various reliefs, including challenging the provisional attachment order freezing its bank accounts in India. Its advocates argued that since its bank accounts had been frozen, the company had been unable to pay salaries to its Indian staff

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Tiktok ByteDance GST Tax evasion case
India Matters
Covid-19 cases in Delhi are on a rise. (File Photo | PTI)
'Jabs for all will take time': Centre  says vaccine availability is 'finite'
AAP MLA Atishi alleged that BJP-ruled North Delhi Municipal Corporation had done a Rs 1,400 crores property tax scam. (Representational Image)
Instant loan apps, path to a debt trap
Justice N V Ramana
Justice NV Ramana ruled CJI comes under RTI act
Representational Image (File Photo | AFP)
Time to revisit current strategies against Maoists

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representaional purpose. (Photo | AP)
COVID-19 mutant detected in Kerala, experts demand speedy vaccinations to check spread
Assembly Polls 2021:Voting underway across four states and UT Puducherry
Gallery
Actor Ajith coming to cast his vote at Tiruvanmaiyur government high school in Chennai. (Photo | Ashwin Prasanth, EPS)
Thala, Thalapathy and Thalaivar: Glimpses of star power from Tamil Nadu voting booths
Japan's famous cherry blossoms have reached their flowery peak in many places earlier this year than at any time since formal records started being kept nearly 70 years ago, with experts saying climate change is the likely cause. (Photo | AP)
Warming climes lead to early blooming of Japan's famed cherry blossoms
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp