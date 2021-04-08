STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
PV retail sales rise 28 per cent, two-wheeler registrations dip 35 per cent in March: FADA

Tractor sales, however, grew by 29.21 per cent to 69,082 units last month, against 53,463 units in the same month last year.

Published: 08th April 2021 12:37 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th April 2021 12:37 PM   |  A+A-

For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Automobile dealers' body FADA on Thursday said passenger vehicle (PV) retail sales in March witnessed a year-on-year growth of 28.39 per cent to 2,79,745 units, as compared to year-ago period which saw disruptions in the market due to COVID-19 led lockdown.

According to the Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (FADA), which collected vehicle registration data from 1,277 out of the 1,482 regional transport offices (RTOs), PV sales stood at 2,17,879 units in March 2020.

Two-wheeler sales, however, declined 35.26 per cent to 11,95,445 units last month, as compared to 18,46,613 units in March 2020. Commercial vehicle sales also fell 42.2 per cent to 67,372 units against 1,16,559 units a year ago.

Similarly, three-wheeler sales dropped 50.72 per cent to 38,034 units last month from 77,173 units in the year-ago period.

Total registrations across categories declined by 28.64 per cent to 16,49,678 units last month compared to 23,11,687 units in the year-ago period.

