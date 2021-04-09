STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Apparel exporters seek help from global man-made fibre fabric suppliers to overcome shortage

Apparel Export Promotion Council chairman A Sakthivel said the country needs to import MMF fabric from international suppliers to increase MMF manufacturing in India.

Published: 09th April 2021 05:34 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th April 2021 05:34 PM   |  A+A-

At $37 billion in 2018, apparel exports has helped its GDP grow at six per cent annually over the last decade, besides creating millions of jobs.

For representational purposes

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Apparel exporters body AEPC on Friday sought help from international MMF (man-made fibre) fabric suppliers to overcome the shortage of the fabric in the short run and to improve the quality of local production.

Speaking at a webinar on 'MMF Fabric Sourcing from International Suppliers', Apparel Export Promotion Council (AEPC) chairman A Sakthivel said the country needs to import MMF fabric from international suppliers to increase MMF manufacturing in India.

"Initially, we want to import fabric from you all and we expect it at an international price so that we can manufacture MMF garments and export out of India. Besides, we are also interested to have an investment in fabric processing in India," Sakthivel said to the participating suppliers from China and Taiwan.

The chairman also said India has abundant production of yarn but is in short supply of good quality MMF fabric as domestic producers lack the latest processing technologies. "We are ready for a joint venture or technology transfer or 100 per cent investment. There are production facilities in India but do not have the latest technologies in processing," he added.

India's export of MMF garments constitutes only 10 per cent of its total apparel exports, which was about USD 16 billion in 2019-20.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Apparel Export Promotion Council MMF Fabric Sourcing Apparel export Man made fibre
India Matters
Image used for representational purposes only. (File Photo | PTI)
Full lockdown not feasible, mandatory vaccination needed
Remdesivir
Not just COVID vaccine, Remdesivir too in short supply in several states
Supreme Court (Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Persons above 18 years free to choose their religion: Supreme Court
Syed Isaaq in front of a portion of the library (Photo | EPS)
Muslim man’s library with 3,000 copies of Bhagavad Gita torched by miscreants in Karnataka

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A medic collects a nasal sample of a woman for Random Antigen COVID-19 testing. (Representational Photo | ANI)
Five states including Maharashtra, UP and Kerala account for 73% Covid-19 cases
An elderly man receives the vaccine for COVID-19 at Moti Lal Nehru Medical College in Prayagraj. (Photo | AP)
New worry? Doctors getting reinfected even after taking two shots of COVID-19 vaccine
Gallery
A deserted view of Mumbai's Taj Hotel Gateway as Maharashtra Government announced a weekend lockdown due to a surge in COVID-19 cases. (Photo | PTI)
IN PICS | Mumbai streets wear deserted look as weekend lockdown comes into force in Maharashtra
A boy holds locusts he has caught to be sold as poultry feed to a local vendor in Elburgon, in Nakuru County, Kenya. (Photo | AP)
East Africa's locust outbreak continues into a 2nd year but rains bring in little hope
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp