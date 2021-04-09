Apparel exporters seek help from global man-made fibre fabric suppliers to overcome shortage

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Apparel exporters body AEPC on Friday sought help from international MMF (man-made fibre) fabric suppliers to overcome the shortage of the fabric in the short run and to improve the quality of local production.

Speaking at a webinar on 'MMF Fabric Sourcing from International Suppliers', Apparel Export Promotion Council (AEPC) chairman A Sakthivel said the country needs to import MMF fabric from international suppliers to increase MMF manufacturing in India.

"Initially, we want to import fabric from you all and we expect it at an international price so that we can manufacture MMF garments and export out of India. Besides, we are also interested to have an investment in fabric processing in India," Sakthivel said to the participating suppliers from China and Taiwan.

The chairman also said India has abundant production of yarn but is in short supply of good quality MMF fabric as domestic producers lack the latest processing technologies. "We are ready for a joint venture or technology transfer or 100 per cent investment. There are production facilities in India but do not have the latest technologies in processing," he added.

India's export of MMF garments constitutes only 10 per cent of its total apparel exports, which was about USD 16 billion in 2019-20.