Finance Ministry calls for vaccination of all bank staff on priority

NEW DELHI: Following the detection of a high number of Covid cases among bankers, the Union finance ministry has requested that all banking staff be permitted to take the Covid-19 vaccine, irrespective of their age group, on a priority basis. In a letter to the ministries of home, and health and family welfare, the finance ministry urged that vaccination be provided to ‘frontline’ employees.

“They are on the frontline and deal with customers and critical infrastructure for seamless banking and payment system,” the Department of Financial Services said in its letter. At present, Covid-19 vaccination is available for those above 45 years of age.

“Bank employees have played a critical role over the past year in ensuring that bank branches remain open and functional, and are providing the complete suite of banking services to their customers,” the DFS added. The letter was also marked to the PMO

“We have got representations from various public sector banks since there is a surge in the number of cases among bankers. Even unions have flagged their concerns. We acknowledge that bank employees have worked through the Covid-19 pandemic and they must be vaccinated as early as possible,” a senior official told this publication.