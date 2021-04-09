Gold climbs Rs 97; silver declines Rs 275

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Gold prices gained Rs 97 to Rs 46,257 per 10 gram in the national capital on Friday supported by rupee depreciation, according to HDFC Securities.

In the previous trade, the precious metal had closed the day at Rs 46,160 per 10 gram. In contrast, silver dipped Rs 275 to Rs 66,253 per kg, from Rs 66,528 per kg in the previous trade.

"Spot gold prices for 24 karat in Delhi were up by Rs 97 supported by rupee depreciation," said HDFC Securities Senior Analyst (Commodities) Tapan Patel. The rupee depreciated 17 paise to 74.75 against the US dollar in opening trade on Friday.

In the international market, gold was quoting lower at USD 1,745 per ounce and silver was flat at USD 25.15 per ounce. "Gold prices witnessed some profit-booking with dollar gain," he added.