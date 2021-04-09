Mahindra to roll out new XUV700 SUV in Q2 FY22

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Mahindra & Mahindra’s upcoming SUV will be called Mahindra XUV700. Codenamed W601 during development, the new SUV is said to be the successor of the existing XUV500 model.

According to the automaker, XUV700 will be launched in the second quarter of FY22. The model will be offered in both diesel and gasoline engines in manual and automatic transmissions, along with optional All-Wheel-Drive (AWD) capabilities.

Veejay Nakra, CEO, Automotive Division, M&M Ltd said, “Built on the new W601 platform, XUV700 marks the beginning of the next generation of sophisticated and authentic Mahindra SUVs”. The company claims that the XUV700 will also come with world class safety features, while reports say that it will be a seven-seater and may utilise the Thar’s 2.0-litre petrol and 2.2-litre diesel engines.