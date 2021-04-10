STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Direct tax inflow beats revised estimates

While direct tax collections for FY21 were 5% higher than expected, they are 10% lower than the previous fiscal

Published: 10th April 2021 03:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th April 2021 07:56 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The Centre’s direct tax collections for 2020-21 came in at Rs 9.45 lakh crore, higher than  the revised estimates of Rs 9.05 lakh crore disclosed during the recently announced Union Budget for FY 2020-21.  However,  while better than expected, direct tax revenue still remains 10 per cent lower than that recorded during 2019-20, reflecting the impact that the pandemic and subsequent lockdowns had on the government’s tax revenue. 

According to Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) chairman PC Mody, out of the total provisional net direct tax collections, around Rs 4.57 lakh crore was from the corporate tax kitty, Rs 4.71 lakh crore from income tax, and around Rs 17,000 crore from Securities Transaction Tax. 

These collection numbers are after accounting for the Rs 2.61 lakh crore refunds given to taxpayers for the year, the Union finance ministry said on Friday. Refunds worth Rs 1.83 lakh crore were issued in fiscal year 2019-20. “... mark(s) an increase of approximately 42 per cent over the preceding financial year,” Mody pointed out.  He, however, added that these were provisional figures and that they would be updated pending the final collation of data on collections.

In the Budget announcement this year, finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman had slashed the estimated net direct tax collection to Rs 9.05 lakh crore, down from the Rs 13.19 lakh crore announced before the Covid outbreak.  “Despite an extremely challenging year, the Advance Tax collections for F.Y. 2020-21 stand at Rs 4.95 lakh crore which shows a growth of approximately 6.7 per cent over the Advance Tax collections of the immediately preceding financial year,” the ministry said in its statement.

For the new fiscal year 2021-22, the Centre has budgeted direct tax collections of Rs 11.08 lakh crore. Despite the second wave the pandemic leading to a resurgence of localised, state-specific lockdowns, the revenue department is confident that they will be able to achieve this target. “We know that times are difficult. We are helping taxpayers through initiatives like faceless assessment and faceless appeal. We are confident that we will be able to meet the current targets,” Mody said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Image used for representational purposes only. (File Photo | PTI)
Full lockdown not feasible, mandatory vaccination needed
Remdesivir
Not just COVID vaccine, Remdesivir too in short supply in several states
Supreme Court (Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Persons above 18 years free to choose their religion: Supreme Court
Syed Isaaq in front of a portion of the library (Photo | EPS)
Muslim man’s library with 3,000 copies of Bhagavad Gita torched by miscreants in Karnataka

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Deserted view of Girgaon Chowpatty as Maharashtra Government announced weekend lockdown due to surge in COVID-19 cases in Mumbai
WATCH | Mumbai streets wear deserted look due to weekend lockdown in Maharashtra
WATCH | 'Womaned' booths send a strong message on women empowerment
Gallery
A deserted view of Mumbai's Taj Hotel Gateway as Maharashtra Government announced a weekend lockdown due to a surge in COVID-19 cases. (Photo | PTI)
IN PICS | Mumbai streets wear deserted look as weekend lockdown comes into force in Maharashtra
A boy holds locusts he has caught to be sold as poultry feed to a local vendor in Elburgon, in Nakuru County, Kenya. (Photo | AP)
East Africa's locust outbreak continues into a 2nd year but rains bring in little hope
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp