FM Nirmala Sitharaman reviews vaccination of ministry staff

According to the finance ministry, Sitharaman held “interactions with officers and staff from Section Officers to Secretary level of all departments” of both ministries. 

Published: 10th April 2021 09:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th April 2021 09:01 AM   |  A+A-

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday conducted a review meeting to examine the progress made in vaccinating eligible staff of  both the Union Finance and Corporate Affairs ministries. According to the finance ministry, Sitharaman held “interactions with officers and staff from Section Officers to Secretary level of all departments” of both ministries. 

During her meetings, Sitharaman reiterated the Prime Minister’s call for a nationwide vaccination festival during April 11-14 and appealed to all officials to strictly follow Covid-19 safety protocols, including wearing masks, sanitising frequently, and maintaining social distance.

The interaction was held in six batches and virtually monitored the number of staff vaccinated so far among those who are in the eligible age group. India has reported 1,31,968 new Covid-19 cases in just the past 24 hours, the highest single day spike so far. 

