JSW Group to offer guidance to sports start-ups

According to JSW Sports, the partnership will mentor startups working with sports data, gaming and e-sports, and create a holistic ecosystem for them.

The logo of JSW is seen on the company's headquarters in Mumbai, India. (File Photo | Reuters)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The sports wing of the $13 billion JSW Group JSW Sports announced on Friday that it has tied up with India Accelerator in a partnership that will focus on providing mentorship and guidance to start-ups working in the sports sector. Sports tech, while not as prolific as some of its other new-age compatriots, is still seeing significant traction in the market and the number of start-ups operating in the space has been increasing steadily.

According to JSW Sports, the partnership will mentor startups working with sports data, gaming and e-sports, and create a holistic ecosystem for them. As part of the partnership, both firms will jointly offer a 16-week long accelerator programme to a cohort of five to seven seed-stage start-ups. 

It will cover sports data analysis, wearables and performance, e-sports, stadiums and venues, and fan engagement followed by extensive support and funding. The selected startups will gain product and technical support, strategic delivery guidance, opportunities for concept testing, and network-building opportunities. A selection and execution board with representatives from both parties will carry out and manage the programme. 

“The sports culture has always been a big crowd puller and a uniting force across the country. With the mindset and widespread acceptance of this vertical, it has grown multi-fold to encompass wider and multiple streams,” said Ashish Bhatia, founder and MD, India Accelerator. 

