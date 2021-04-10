STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Long lockdowns could derail divestment plan for current financial year, fears Centre

The official added that the issue will be discussed in detail next week, when Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman is likely to hold a meeting on the progress made on the divestment front.

Published: 10th April 2021 11:03 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th April 2021 08:20 AM   |  A+A-

The opposition too has backed Maharashtra government on its decision to impose the lockdown, stressing on the need to focus on adherence of social distancing norms and protocols. (Photo | PTI)

Representational Image. (Photo | PTI)

By Anuradha Shukla
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Even as the Centre has said that it will stick to its ambitious disinvestment/divestment target for the current financial year, finance ministry officials fear that if the partial lockdowns in certain parts of the country are extended beyond this month, or continue to intensify, it may dampen market sentiment and may make achieving the targets a challenging task.

“We are moving as usual with the divestment targets. However, if the number of cases increase or lockdowns are extended beyond April, it will have its impact. Businesses just get cautious. The Centre is committed to vaccination for all but it all depends on how it unfolds,” a senior official from the finance ministry told this publication.

The official added that the issue will be discussed in detail next week, when Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman is likely to hold a meeting on the progress made on the divestment front.

She is also likely to select the name of two public sector banks which are to be privatised.

The government, for the current fiscal year, has set a disinvestment target of Rs 1.75 lakh crore and, going by the aggresive push, officials feel the target is quite achievable.

In fact, the proposed initial public offering (IPO) by LIC itself could garner Rs 1 lakh crore for the government.

There are estimates suggesting Rs 75,000-Rs 80,000 crore could come from the privatisation of BPCL.

In the last fiscal year 2020-21, the government had budgeted Rs 2.10 lakh crore to be gained through disinvestment, but this figure was badly hit by the Covid- 19 pandemic.

In the Revised Estimates of the recently announced budget, the target was scaled down to Rs 32,000 crore as the pandemic delayed planned big-ticket disinvestments.

The government has mopped up Rs 32,835 crore from CPSE share sale and buybacks for the fiscal.

However as the economy started recovering, the Centre intensified efforts—speeding up approvals for the sale of Shipping Corporation of India, Nilanchal Ispat Nigam Ltd among others. The government also plans to privatise two public sector banks and one general insurance firm this fiscal.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Coronavirus COVID-19 India Lockdown
India Matters
Image used for representational purposes only. (File Photo | PTI)
Full lockdown not feasible, mandatory vaccination needed
Remdesivir
Not just COVID vaccine, Remdesivir too in short supply in several states
Supreme Court (Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Persons above 18 years free to choose their religion: Supreme Court
Syed Isaaq in front of a portion of the library (Photo | EPS)
Muslim man’s library with 3,000 copies of Bhagavad Gita torched by miscreants in Karnataka

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Deserted view of Girgaon Chowpatty as Maharashtra Government announced weekend lockdown due to surge in COVID-19 cases in Mumbai
WATCH | Mumbai streets wear deserted look due to weekend lockdown in Maharashtra
WATCH | 'Womaned' booths send a strong message on women empowerment
Gallery
A deserted view of Mumbai's Taj Hotel Gateway as Maharashtra Government announced a weekend lockdown due to a surge in COVID-19 cases. (Photo | PTI)
IN PICS | Mumbai streets wear deserted look as weekend lockdown comes into force in Maharashtra
A boy holds locusts he has caught to be sold as poultry feed to a local vendor in Elburgon, in Nakuru County, Kenya. (Photo | AP)
East Africa's locust outbreak continues into a 2nd year but rains bring in little hope
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp