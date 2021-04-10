RAI seeks central system to ensure stable retail ops

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: With Covid-19 cases continuing to soar, the Retailers Association of India (RAI) on Friday called for a centralised framework that would allow the smooth operations of all retail formats across various states that have decided to impose renewed restrictions.

Pointing out that the shutting down of non-essential retail shops and malls is not the solution, RAI claimed that there was, instead, an urgent need for stricter surveillance to ensure that safety and hygiene and social distancing norms were followed strictly.

“We need a centralised framework that allows for the non-discriminatory operations of all formats of retail and time-bound resolutions,” RAI Chief Executive Officer Kumar Rajagopalan said, “Punish those who are violating safety norms, take strict action. Complete shutting down of retail, other than essentials, will not solve any problem. Businesses are struggling, millions of jobs are at stake.”