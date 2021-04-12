STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

COVID​ disruptions push down fuel demand in decades

Country's total consumption off petroleum products fuel two 195 million tonne in 2020-21 as against 214 mt in previous financial year.

Published: 12th April 2021 01:05 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th April 2021 01:05 PM   |  A+A-

Fuel, petrol

Representational Photo

By IANS

NEW DELHI: The COVID-19 pandemic is now bringing out the real impact it had on demand compression and economic activity in various sectors.

Fuel consumption, an important barometer of the health of an economy, had shown contraction for the first time in two decades falling by a big margin of over nine per cent in FY21 as pandemic related lockdowns curbed economic activity and reduced the movement of goods and services across the country.

According to oil ministry's Petroleum Planning and Analysis Cell (PPAC), country's total consumption off petroleum products fuel two 195 million tonne (mt) in 2020-21 as against 214 mt in previous financial year.

This is for the first time since 1998-99 that consumption of petroleum products have shrunk in the country indicating the extent of economic impact that's the pandemic is having in the country. Interestingly, while FY21 numbers shows a sharp decline, in March India's fuel consumption rose to its highest since December 2019 growing by 18 per cent to close to about 19 mt.

For FY21, the decline in consumption has been led by diesel that remained affected throughout the year as slim economic activities resulted in lesser requirement of transport. Diesel consumption fell 12 per cent to 73 mt while petrol demand shrank 7 per cent to 28 mt.

Among petroleum products, only LPG consumption has grown as government the scope of using the cleaner fuel under its Ujjwala Yojana to include 1 crore more households while cooking activity remained active in most part of the lockdown.

Other products including aviation turbine fuel (ATF) and naphtha remained affected due to demand compression.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Petroleum Planning and Analysis Cell COVID19 Coronavirus Fuel demand Fuel consumption
India Matters
Passengers gather at the Lokmanya Tilak Terminus to board outstation trains, amid the ongoing spike in COVID-19 cases. (Photo | PTI)
Most deaths in Maharashtra as 10 states show steep rise in daily COVID-19 cases 
For representational purpose. (Photo | PTI)
Banks charging variety of fees on zero-balance accounts: Study
For representational purpose.
Vaccinated Indian national among 20 new COVID-19 cases reported in Singapore
Ranjith's house
From watchman to IIM professor, Ranjith pursued his dream with will and grit

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Priests perform rituals at Har Ki Pauri Ghat on the banks of Ganga river, during Kumbh Mela 2021 in Haridwar, Tuesday, April 6, 2021. (Photo | PTI)
WATCH | Massive crowd gathers at Kumbh Mela for royal bath, flouts COVID norms
A health worker takes a swab sample of a passenger at Dadar railway station amidst spike in Covid-19 cases, at Dadar. (Photo | PTI)
Lack of resources hurting Maharashtra: Centre flags CM Uddhav's COVID response
Gallery
A deserted view of Mumbai's Taj Hotel Gateway as Maharashtra Government announced a weekend lockdown due to a surge in COVID-19 cases. (Photo | PTI)
IN PICS | Mumbai streets wear deserted look as weekend lockdown comes into force in Maharashtra
A boy holds locusts he has caught to be sold as poultry feed to a local vendor in Elburgon, in Nakuru County, Kenya. (Photo | AP)
East Africa's locust outbreak continues into a 2nd year but rains bring in little hope
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp