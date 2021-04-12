STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Innovative India must capture all segments of financial market to fuel growth: IMF

The non-bank financial system can be better seen, and capital markets have to be deepened and made more robust, he said during the last week's annual Spring meeting of the IMF and the World Bank.

Published: 12th April 2021 11:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th April 2021 11:50 AM   |  A+A-

IMF

The International Monetary Fund logo (File photo| Reuters)

By PTI

WASHINGTON: India is on the right track and is innovating on the policy side, including on digital identity and payments, but it also needs to capture all the segments of the financial market and institutions to make sure that every piece fits together like a puzzle to fuel growth in the country, according to a top IMF official.

"The goal is to have an economy and a financial system that can absorb shocks...Balance sheets can be better managed, Non-Performing Loans (NPLs) can be better managed," Tobias Adrian, Director of the Monetary and Capital Markets Department of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) told PTI in an interview.

The non-bank financial system can be better seen, and capital markets have to be deepened and made more robust, he said during the last week's annual Spring meeting of the IMF and the World Bank.

Of course, there is the whole fintech agenda as well, which is important in India as it is everywhere else in the world. "We are in the technological revolution in payment space. And I think India has been path-breaking in many of these technologies and payment systems. Now there is lending that is done in India that is not done anywhere else because the infrastructure is quite strong in this area. But of course, more can be done," Adrian said in response to a question.

The IMF official underscored the significance of investments into financial institutions, into oversight, and into infrastructures to ensure that the "financial system can absorb shocks and that is sustaining growth" in a long-term way.

India, he said, is on the right track and is innovating on the policy side. "It has been quite innovative on digital identity, for example.I think no country is laying like India in that respect," he said, noting that the country needs to capture all the segments of the financial market and financial institutions to make sure that every piece fits together like a puzzle to fuel growth in India.

The general lesson from the COVID-19 crisis, he said, is that when the terrible adverse shock hits one need to aggressively supply liquidity. Secondly, the fiscal support was very important in this particular crisis and that of course dependent on how much fiscal space each country had.

Thirdly, of course financial sector policies have been very successful. He said that debt moratoria, interest rate payments for that debt in particular are fully compatible with regulatory and accounting flexibility.

"So, we have been very keen on measures that were used in building flexibility to stretch out what banks could do and what other lenders could do in order to support the borrowers to get them through the pandemic so that they can resume interest payments and principal payments once the crisis is over," he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
IMF International Monetary Fund Non Performing Loans Financial markets Indian financial markets
India Matters
Passengers gather at the Lokmanya Tilak Terminus to board outstation trains, amid the ongoing spike in COVID-19 cases. (Photo | PTI)
Most deaths in Maharashtra as 10 states show steep rise in daily COVID-19 cases 
For representational purpose. (Photo | PTI)
Banks charging variety of fees on zero-balance accounts: Study
For representational purpose.
Vaccinated Indian national among 20 new COVID-19 cases reported in Singapore
Ranjith's house
From watchman to IIM professor, Ranjith pursued his dream with will and grit

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Priests perform rituals at Har Ki Pauri Ghat on the banks of Ganga river, during Kumbh Mela 2021 in Haridwar, Tuesday, April 6, 2021. (Photo | PTI)
WATCH | Massive crowd gathers at Kumbh Mela for royal bath, flouts COVID norms
A health worker takes a swab sample of a passenger at Dadar railway station amidst spike in Covid-19 cases, at Dadar. (Photo | PTI)
Lack of resources hurting Maharashtra: Centre flags CM Uddhav's COVID response
Gallery
A deserted view of Mumbai's Taj Hotel Gateway as Maharashtra Government announced a weekend lockdown due to a surge in COVID-19 cases. (Photo | PTI)
IN PICS | Mumbai streets wear deserted look as weekend lockdown comes into force in Maharashtra
A boy holds locusts he has caught to be sold as poultry feed to a local vendor in Elburgon, in Nakuru County, Kenya. (Photo | AP)
East Africa's locust outbreak continues into a 2nd year but rains bring in little hope
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp