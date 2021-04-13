STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Bharat Petroleum partners Accenture for digital transformation of sales, distribution network

Accenture will use its capabilities in data, AI and cloud technologies to build, design and implement a digital platform, called IRIS.

Published: 13th April 2021 04:00 PM

Bharat Petroleum

Bharat Petroleum (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Accenture on Tuesday said it has partnered with Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL) to help in the digital transformation of the country's second-largest oil and gas company's extensive sales and distribution network.

Accenture will use its capabilities in data, artificial intelligence (AI) and cloud technologies to build, design and implement a digital platform, called IRIS, a statement said.

This platform will integrate real-time data from across BPCL's countrywide network to provide a consolidated view of its extensive operations, it added.

BPCL's network includes more than 18,000 fuel retail outlets, 25,000 tank trucks, 75 oil installations and depots, 52 liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) bottling plants and 250 additional industrial and commercial locations.

The IRIS platform will subsequently trigger automated alerts and actions, including rapid response to equipment failures or hazardous situations, the statement said.

It will also empower the BPCL workforce of more than one lakh across the country to make faster and more accurate decisions, including preventative maintenance, the statement added.

By embedding intelligence in BPCL's sales and distribution network, Accenture is helping it optimise operational performance and efficiency, enhance security and safety and deliver a superior experience for its retail and commercial customers across the country, the statement said.

"Digital transformation opens up new opportunities for the oil and gas industry. As an organisation passionate about embracing change and leading the charge, we look forward to leveraging technology to unlock tremendous value, sustainable growth, and improved efficiency," BPCL Director (Marketing) and Director (Refineries) Arun Kumar Singh said.

The new platform will be capable of accepting more than three million inputs per second from automated sensors, cameras and Internet of Things (IoT) devices deployed at all key locations, tracking performance based on key parameters such as fuel stock, safety, compliance, equipment health and boosting asset uptime, the statement said.

BPCL's field workforce and partner network will have a seamless experience with support from a portal, mobile app and call centres in Noida and Chennai, it added.

"The powerful combination of human and applied intelligence will facilitate transformative change to ensure BPCL's operations are safer, more secure and more efficient," Piyush N Singh, India Market Unit Lead at Accenture, said.

