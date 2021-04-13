STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
CEOs seek to vaccinate staff to avert lockdown: CII survey

The polled CEOs were split across manufacturing and service sectors and 68 per cent were from small companies.

Published: 13th April 2021 04:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th April 2021 11:33 AM   |  A+A-

A medic prepares a dose of COVID vaccine in a syringe during a vaccination drive at Hindu Rao Hospital in New Delhi

Representational Image. (File photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Chief executive officers (CEOs) of companies have expressed their disagreement with the idea of implementing further partial lockdowns and have urged the government to accelerate the vaccination drive to minimise losses. 

According to a survey conducted among 710 CEOs of the country by the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), 67 per cent of the respondents indicated that they are working with government for mass vaccination of eligible workforce (45yrs and above) in order to mitigate the impact of night curfew or partial lockdown, while more than half are stocking raw material and nearly a third of the firms are accommodating labour force within the factory to avoid night curfew.

Besides, 75 per cent of the surveyed CEOs said that a partial lockdown and restricted movement of workers during night curfew will affect industrial production significantly.

Almost all of these respondents have indicated that their firm is equipped and well prepared for implementation of stricter health and safety protocols in their establishments, if so required. 

“At this juncture, CII calls for quick action to be taken by the government on whatever it takes to ramp up production, supply and distribution of vaccines. Strict following and enforcement of safety and hygiene protocols by all sections of society are absolutely critical,” CII President Uday Kotak said on Monday.

