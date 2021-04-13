STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Indian economy may clock double-digit growth in 2021: Moody's

As per official estimates, the Indian economy contracted 8 per cent in 2020-21 fiscal year, which ended on March 31, 2021.

Published: 13th April 2021 03:34 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th April 2021 03:34 PM   |  A+A-

Moody's

For representational purposes (File Photo | Reuters)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The second wave of COVID-19 infections presents a risk to India's growth forecast as the reimposition of measures to curb the spread of the virus will hit economic activity, but a double-digit GDP growth is likely in 2021 given the low level of activity last year, Moody's said on Tuesday.

Moody's expects that given the focus on 'micro-containment zones' to deal with the current wave of infections, as opposed to a nationwide lockdown, the impact on economic activity would be less severe than that seen in 2020.

"India's very low coronavirus death count (only about 1,70,179 deaths have been recorded as of April 12) and relatively very young population also help mitigate risks. GDP is still likely to grow in double digits in 2021 given the low level of activity in 2020," Moody's Investors Service said.

In its commentary on India, Moody's said the countermeasures to combat the second wave some of which are due to remain in place at least until the end of April risk weakening the economic recovery.

However, the targeted nature of containment measures and rapid progress on vaccinating the population will mitigate the credit-negative impact.

In February, Moody's had bettered India's growth projection for the current fiscal year, which began on April 1, to 13.7 per cent as economic activity gathered pace.

For the calendar year 2021, Moody's has projected economic growth rate at 12 per cent.

As per official estimates, the Indian economy contracted 8 per cent in 2020-21 fiscal year, which ended on March 31, 2021.

"The second wave of infections presents a risk to our growth forecast as the reimposition of virus management measures will curb economic activity and could dampen market and consumer sentiment," Moody's said.

Retail and recreational activity across India had dropped by 25 per cent as of April 7 compared with February 24, according to Google mobility data.

This was mirrored in the Reserve Bank of India's March consumer confidence survey which showed a deterioration in perceptions of the economic situation and expectations of decreased spending on nonessential items, it noted.

Moody's said vaccination will be a key element in controlling the second wave of COVID-19 as the authorities balance virus management against maintaining economic activity.

India began its vaccination drive against COVID-19 in mid-January and has administered 100 million doses of the vaccine as of April 10, becoming the fastest country to reach that threshold so far.

However, a shortage of vaccines and India's nearly 1.4 billion population, which includes many people living in rural, more remote locations, could slow the progress of the vaccine rollout, it added.

As of early April, around 7 per cent of the population has been inoculated.

The vaccination drive was expanded to all citizens aged 45 years and above, which is about 25 per cent of the population from April 1.

Workplace vaccination centres were also launched on April 11, through which the government expects to facilitate inoculation among workers, while minimizing risk.

"India has prioritized domestic vaccine distribution, delaying exports, amid the resurgence in coronavirus infections," Moody's said.

The government also placed a temporary prohibition on the export of remdesivir, which is used in the treatment of coronavirus patients.

India has been experiencing a second wave of coronavirus infections since March 2021.

"Daily new reported cases for the month totalled 1.1 million, jumping from the 0.4 million cases reported in February, which was the lowest since the country's 2.6 million peak in September 2020 during the first wave," Moody's said.

Maharashtra, the epicentre of the second surge, accounted for close to 50 per cent of the active caseload as of April 12.

Besides, Uttar Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Delhi and Karnataka have reported a sharp rise in daily cases.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Moodys Indian Economy
India Matters
A woman wearing mask walks past a notice about the shortage of coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccine supply outside a vaccination centre in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
India fast-tracks approval for Covid vaccines cleared in other countries
Policemen try to control the crowd as people wearing masks as a precaution against the coronavirus stand in a queue to board trains at Lokmanya Tilak Terminus in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
Panic buying in Maharashtra ahead of lockdown, outstation trains see rush
In this file photo dated Nov. 1990 is seen Babri mosque in Ayodhya. (Photo | PTI)
Judge who gave clean chit to Advani in Babri case is UP's deputy Lokayukta
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Nine Covid patients die in Maharashtra due to alleged Oxygen shortage

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (Photo| EPS)
'13,500 Covid cases in 24 hours in Delhi, cancel board exams': Kejriwal to Modi government
Delhi COVID crisis: Infection spreading faster, affecting younger population more
Gallery
A deserted view of Mumbai's Taj Hotel Gateway as Maharashtra Government announced a weekend lockdown due to a surge in COVID-19 cases. (Photo | PTI)
IN PICS | Mumbai streets wear deserted look as weekend lockdown comes into force in Maharashtra
A boy holds locusts he has caught to be sold as poultry feed to a local vendor in Elburgon, in Nakuru County, Kenya. (Photo | AP)
East Africa's locust outbreak continues into a 2nd year but rains bring in little hope
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp