Investors lose Rs 8.7 lakh crore as Sensex, Nifty crash over lockdown fears

NEW DELHI: The equity markets on Monday registered its second biggest fall of 2021 amid heavy sell-off by investors across sectors on fear of complete lockdown in Maharashtra and Delhi to control the second wave of Covid-19 pandemic.

Weak global cues also hurt investors’ sentiments.BSE Sensex fell 1,708 points or 3.44 per cent lower at 47,883 on Monday; while, the broader NSE Nifty was down by 524 points or 3.53 per cent at 14,311.

Investors lost about Rs 8.77 lakh crore in the session which saw investors selling mercilessly, with the market capitalisation of BSE-listed stocks falling to Rs 200.85 lakh crore.

Sensex had registered its biggest fall this year earlier on February 26 when it fell 1,939 points to close at 49,099 after a rise in bond yields in the US dragged markets worldwide.

India on Monday reported 1,69,899 cases of Covid-19 cases, its highest single-day spike. This is the second straight day the country has reported more than 1.5 lakh new cases.

The second wave, which is spreading much faster than the first wave, has threatened economic recovery of Asia’s third largest economy as many states, especially Maharashtra and Delhi, are considering lockdown-like restrictions to control the pandemic.

What is also worrying the investors is reports about shortage of vaccines across the country.

“Further implementation of lockdowns and all-time high covid cases have dragged the market to a monthly low. This is expected to impact the economic growth of Q1FY22, more than thought earlier. Implications to the banking & discretionary sector are presumed to be the highest, drifting market to defensives like IT, Pharma and FMCG,” said Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services.

All 19 BSE sectoral indices closed in the red.Banking stocks led the losses with BSE bankex slipping 1802 points to 34,967.

Bank Nifty too crashed 1656 points lower at 30,792. Consumer goods and auto stocks also fell big on Monday.

Top losers in the sensex pack included Bajaj Finance, IndusInd Bank, SBI, M&M, Axis Bank, Bajaj Auto and Kotak Bank with their shares falling as much as 8.6 per cent.