Sebi slaps Rs 25 crore fine on Yes Bank in AT-1 bonds case

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Markets regulator Sebi has imposed a penalty of Rs 25 crore on Yes Bank in the matter of misselling the lender’s AT-1 bonds few years ago.

Besides, the watchdog on Monday added it has imposed a fine of Rs 1 crore on Vivek Kanwar, who was the managing director of Yes Bank, Rs 50 lakh each on’Ashish Nasa and Jasjit Singh Banga, who were’part of the bank’s private wealth management team at the time of violation. They need to pay the’ penalty within 45 days, Sebi said in its order.

According to the regulator, Yes Bank Ltd (YBL) and certain officials devised the “devious scheme to dump the AT-1 (Additional Tier-1) bonds on their hapless customers”.

In order to make institutional investors subscribe to more capital of YBL, the noticees (Kanwar, Nasa and Banga) devised the plan to down sell the AT-1 bonds, held by the institutional’investors, to individual investors, including their customers.

In this regard, they highlighted the AT-1 bonds as earning high interest vis-a-vis the fixed deposits, Sebi noted.