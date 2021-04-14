STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

India looks forward to advance talks for investment facilitation pact with EU: Piyush Goyal

The minister also emphasised on the need for proportional and simultaneous discussions on both trade and investment so that the two sides have a balanced outcome.

Published: 14th April 2021 11:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th April 2021 11:03 AM   |  A+A-

Union Railways Minister Piyush Goyal

Union Railways Minister Piyush Goyal (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: India is keen to advance talks with the European Union (EU) towards an agreement on investment facilitation and protection for mutually beneficial outcome, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said on Tuesday.

The minister also emphasised on the need for proportional and simultaneous discussions on both trade and investment so that the two sides have a balanced outcome. Further, Goyal called for an early harvest agreement and addressing non-tariff barriers between the two sides.

He said this while addressing the ambassadors of the EU member states today. "India looks forward to advance the negotiations towards an agreement between India and EU on investment facilitation and protection for mutually beneficial outcome," he said.

He also informed that India has sent more than 65 million COVID-19 vaccines to over 80 countries around the world.

Goyal also said that India has proposed TRIPS (trade related aspects of intellectual property rights) waiver at WTO (World Trade Organisation) for a limited period so that humanity at large could have access to the COVID-19 related products, and sought the support of the EU on the issue. EU countries collectively are the largest trading partner for India, as well as one of the largest investors.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
European Union India EU talks India EU ties Investment facilitation India investment EU Piyush Goyal
India Matters
A woman wearing mask walks past a notice about the shortage of coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccine supply outside a vaccination centre in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
India fast-tracks approval for Covid vaccines cleared in other countries
Policemen try to control the crowd as people wearing masks as a precaution against the coronavirus stand in a queue to board trains at Lokmanya Tilak Terminus in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
Panic buying in Maharashtra ahead of lockdown, outstation trains see rush
In this file photo dated Nov. 1990 is seen Babri mosque in Ayodhya. (Photo | PTI)
Judge who gave clean chit to Advani in Babri case is UP's deputy Lokayukta
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Nine Covid patients die in Maharashtra due to alleged Oxygen shortage

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Marine Drive sea front is seen deserted during weekend lockdown in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
Maharashtra almost locked down? Here's a list of what's open, what's not
Health worker collecting a sample for COVID-19 test.
Chhattisgarh’s Raipur leaves behind UK, UAE in its daily COVID tally
Gallery
A deserted view of Mumbai's Taj Hotel Gateway as Maharashtra Government announced a weekend lockdown due to a surge in COVID-19 cases. (Photo | PTI)
IN PICS | Mumbai streets wear deserted look as weekend lockdown comes into force in Maharashtra
A boy holds locusts he has caught to be sold as poultry feed to a local vendor in Elburgon, in Nakuru County, Kenya. (Photo | AP)
East Africa's locust outbreak continues into a 2nd year but rains bring in little hope
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp