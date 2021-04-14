STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Traders face Rs 46,000 crore loss in last 10 days due to curfew, curbs

Retail and wholesale businesses across the country have taken a hit of Rs 46,000 crore in the last ten days amid night curfews and partial lockdowns across several states.

Published: 14th April 2021 09:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th April 2021 09:15 AM   |  A+A-

Banks, Cash, Money, Credit

(Representational Image)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Retail and wholesale businesses across the country have taken a hit of Rs 46,000 crore in the last ten days amid night curfews and partial lockdowns across several states. According to Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT), retailers have taken a hit of Rs 32,000 crore, while wholesale businesses have suffered a loss of Rs 14,000 crore. The traders’ body added that nearly 60 per cent of consumers are avoiding visits to markets due to the steep rise of Covid-19 cases.

Giving a state-wise break, CAIT said that in Maharashtra, there has been a loss of business about Rs 10,000 crore in the retail segment, while that in the wholesale segment stood at Rs 4,000 crore. In Chhattisgarh, the retail business has suffered a loss of about Rs 1,200 crore and the wholesale trade has seen a loss of about Rs 600 crore. The retail trade in Gujarat has suffered a loss of about Rs 4,800 crore and a loss of about Rs 2,200 crore has been caused to the wholesale trade.

Similarly, retail traders in Delhi have lost Rs 3,000 crore of business in the last 10 days, and wholesale trade has suffered a loss of about Rs 1,400 crore. The active COVID-19 cases in India continued to be above the 12-lakh mark for the second continuous day after over 1.6 lakh new infections were reported in the past 24 hours, as per the latest health ministry data. Industry representatives along with the traders’ body have appealed to the Centre and state governments to not go ahead with lockdowns and instead ramp up the vaccination drive and implement stringent safety norms.

Recently, the Retailers Association of India (RAI), which has called for a coordinated effort to handle the second wave rather than creating diverse restrictions at local levels, said the industry is beginning to see similar issues repeating in some form that were faced last year with varied localised restrictions across states, with many businessmen having to shut shops permanently.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Traders night curfew lockdown
India Matters
A woman wearing mask walks past a notice about the shortage of coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccine supply outside a vaccination centre in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
India fast-tracks approval for Covid vaccines cleared in other countries
Policemen try to control the crowd as people wearing masks as a precaution against the coronavirus stand in a queue to board trains at Lokmanya Tilak Terminus in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
Panic buying in Maharashtra ahead of lockdown, outstation trains see rush
In this file photo dated Nov. 1990 is seen Babri mosque in Ayodhya. (Photo | PTI)
Judge who gave clean chit to Advani in Babri case is UP's deputy Lokayukta
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Nine Covid patients die in Maharashtra due to alleged Oxygen shortage

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Marine Drive sea front is seen deserted during weekend lockdown in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
Maharashtra almost locked down? Here's a list of what's open, what's not
Health worker collecting a sample for COVID-19 test.
Chhattisgarh’s Raipur leaves behind UK, UAE in its daily COVID tally
Gallery
A deserted view of Mumbai's Taj Hotel Gateway as Maharashtra Government announced a weekend lockdown due to a surge in COVID-19 cases. (Photo | PTI)
IN PICS | Mumbai streets wear deserted look as weekend lockdown comes into force in Maharashtra
A boy holds locusts he has caught to be sold as poultry feed to a local vendor in Elburgon, in Nakuru County, Kenya. (Photo | AP)
East Africa's locust outbreak continues into a 2nd year but rains bring in little hope
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp