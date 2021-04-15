STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Bajaj Auto launches CT110X bike; priced at around Rs 55,500

The top-end variant of the CT portfolio, CT110X motorcycle, which is powered by 115 cc DTS-i engine, comes equipped with a rear carrier, which can carry up to 7 kg of weight.

Published: 15th April 2021 02:41 PM

Bajaj Auto

Bajaj Auto (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Bajaj Auto on Thursday expanded its CT range of bikes with the launch of CT110X, priced at Rs 55,494 (ex-showroom).

The top-end variant of the CT portfolio, CT110X motorcycle, which is powered by 115 cc DTS-i engine, comes equipped with a rear carrier, which can carry up to 7 kg of weight, besides others features such as semi knobby tyres and a square tube and integrated tank pads, among others, Bajaj Auto said in a release.

"With the launch of CT110X, we are offering a differentiated product that adds value through superior features, greater riding comfort and durability without compromising mileage," said Sarang Kanade, President, Motorcycles, at Bajaj Auto Ltd.

"We are putting rider-centric innovation at the core of the CT brand and we are confident that our newest offering - the CT110X, will help us further serve our customers better, in this segment," he added. The company said that CT110X's higher ground clearance of 170 mm can efficiently tackle Indian roads with ease while a wheelbase of 1285 mm will also provide better stability on bad and uneven roads.

