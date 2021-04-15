STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Maruti Suzuki logs highest ever sales of CNG cars

Since the Indo-Japanese carmaker had decided to stop selling diesel cars in India from April 2020, it has rapidly expanded its CNG portfolio.

Published: 15th April 2021 03:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th April 2021 10:14 AM   |  A+A-

EXPRESS ILLUSTRATION

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  India’s largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki (MSIL) on Wednesday said that it sold 1,57, 954 lakh factory-fitted SCNG vehicles in the financial year ended March 2021 as against 1,06,444 units sold in 2019-20. This growth has been achieved even as the company had posted 6.7 per cent year-onyear fall in total sales at 1,457,861 units in FY21.

Since the Indo-Japanese carmaker had decided to stop selling diesel cars in India from April 2020, it has rapidly expanded its CNG portfolio. At present, it dominates this segment by offering as many as eight vehicles with factory-fitted CNG options. “We see CNG as a technology that has set a new benchmark in green fuel mobility. Maruti offers its customers the widest options of factory-fitted CNG-powered cars.

At the same time, CNG is becoming one of the most preferred alternative fuels due to its economic cost of running (as compared with the high prices of petrol and diesel) and improved CNG filling infrastructure,” said Shashank Srivastava, Executive Director (Marketing & Sales), MSIL. Separately, electric vehicle sales in India fell 20 per cent last fiscal due to a steep 37 per cent fall in sale of electric three-wheelers.

According to data provided by CEEW Centre for Energy Finance’s (CEEWCEF), EV registration stood at 134,619 units in FY21 as against 168,311 units in the previous year. While e-3W sales fell from 140,683 units in FY20 to 88,378 units in FY21, e-2W and electric cars saw growth on a low base. Two-wheeler EV sales saw a 1.6 fold increase in FY21 with 40,837 units sold.

Two-wheeler and three-wheeler EV sales accounted for 96 per cent of the e-mobility market in FY21. “Electric mobility is poised to be at the forefront of India’s green recovery. In the coming years, the central and state governments need to reduce uncertainty by rolling out detailed and clear long-term policies. Further, targeted efforts are needed to solve critical challenges such as higher upfront cost of EVs, lack of end-user financing, consumer’s range anxiety, and inaccessible charging,” said Arunabha Ghosh, chief executive, CEEW.

Stepping on the gas: Tata forays into CNG
Automobile major Tata Motors plans to foray into CNG fuelled passenger vehicle segment in FY22. Accordingly, a few of the company’s models will be offered with a factory-fitted CNG kit. At present, Tata Motors provides an option to get the CNG kits fitted in some of its PVs at dealerships.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
A bottle containing the drug Remdesivir is held by a health worker. (Photo | AP)
'Remdesivir no life-saving drug against Covid': Maharashtra task force's latest advisory
For representational purposes
When food smells like sewage: A rare after-effect of COVID-19?
Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan (Photo | EPS)
2.5 lakh tests in Kerala over next two days to gauge Covid surge, new curbs announced
KP Mahadeva and his brother KP Siddaraju giving haircuts to villagers in Dalit villages (Photo | Express)
After salons refuse service to Dalits, brothers step up and offer haircuts at doorsteps in Karnataka

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Covid protocols drown as 13 lakh devotees take a dip on the third day of Maha Kumbh. As covid returns with the stronger second wave, migrants face struggle yet again. (Photo | PTI)
Amid COVID-19 second wave, police deployment at Kumbh Mela to be reduced by half
A policeman asks people to wear protective face masks, as coronavirus cases surge across the country, at New Market area of Kolkata (Photo | PTI)
COVID19 India: Over 2 lakh cases recorded in 24 hours, 14 lakh+ in 9 days
Gallery
With more than 17,000 fresh COVID-19 cases in a single day, the highest ever, the Delhi government has decided to implement a weekend curfew in the national capital to break the chain. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
COVID-19 Delhi weekend curfew: Wedding passes to theatre attendance, here is everything you need to know
Covid protocols drown as 13 lakh devotees take a dip on the third day of Maha Kumbh. As covid returns with the stronger second wave, migrants face struggle yet again. (Photo | PTI)
Covid protocol thrown to the wind as devotees gather for Kumbh Mela, migrants scramble to return home
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp