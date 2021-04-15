STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Mutual fund assets under management touch new high of Rs 31.4 lakh crore

According to the Fund Folio report from Motilal Oswal Financial Services, Equity AUM, including ELSS and index funds, of domestic mutual funds reached new highs of Rs 10.2 lakh crore in FY 2021.

Published: 15th April 2021 03:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th April 2021 10:24 AM   |  A+A-

Mutual Funds

Mutual funds’ asset base dropped eight per cent in the quarter ended June. (For representational purposes)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The mutual fund industry has been on a significant growth path over the past decade, going by its assets under management. Data from the Association of Mutual Funds in India (AMFI) shows, industry assets grew 41 per cent in the last financial year to touch a new high of Rs 31.4 lakh crore.

The growth was primarily led by an increase in AUM of equity funds (Rs 4.09 lakh crore), income funds (Rs 2.39 lakh crore) and other ETFs (Rs 1.29 lakh crore).

According to the Fund Folio report from Motilal Oswal Financial Services, Equity AUM, including ELSS and index funds, of domestic mutual funds reached new highs of Rs 10.2 lakh crore (up 67 per cent YoY) in FY21, led by a rise in market indices.

"The year saw a decline in sales of equity schemes (down 7 per cent YoY to Rs 2.3 lakh crore). The pace of redemptions picked up to Rs 2.65 lakh crore (up 64 per cent YoY), leading to the first ever net outflows in seven years at Rs 34,700 crore in FY21," it said. FY21 saw a notable change in the sector and stock allocation of funds.

ALSO READ| Mutual fund assets gain 41 per cent at Rs 2.09 lakh crore in FY 2020-21: Crisil

The weightage of domestic cyclicals increased by 160 basis points to 58 per cent, led by an increase in the weightage of automobiles, NBFCs, cement, real estate, chemicals and infrastructure. Technology saw a massive rise in weightage in FY21 to 11.9 per cent (up 300 bps YoY). The sector is now the second in terms of sectoral allocation by MFs.

Meanwhile, the newer fund houses have been able to garner a larger share of equity assets, while the older ones have collected more of debt investments. SBI MF, Kotak Mahindra, ICICI Prudential and Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC have seen a sharper growth in equity assets as on February 2021, while Nippon and IDFC are among the ones with higher debt assets.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Mutual Funds Mutual fund industry Mutual fund assets Motilal Oswal Financial Services
India Matters
A bottle containing the drug Remdesivir is held by a health worker. (Photo | AP)
'Remdesivir no life-saving drug against Covid': Maharashtra task force's latest advisory
For representational purposes
When food smells like sewage: A rare after-effect of COVID-19?
Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan (Photo | EPS)
2.5 lakh tests in Kerala over next two days to gauge Covid surge, new curbs announced
KP Mahadeva and his brother KP Siddaraju giving haircuts to villagers in Dalit villages (Photo | Express)
After salons refuse service to Dalits, brothers step up and offer haircuts at doorsteps in Karnataka

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Covid protocols drown as 13 lakh devotees take a dip on the third day of Maha Kumbh. As covid returns with the stronger second wave, migrants face struggle yet again. (Photo | PTI)
Amid COVID-19 second wave, police deployment at Kumbh Mela to be reduced by half
A policeman asks people to wear protective face masks, as coronavirus cases surge across the country, at New Market area of Kolkata (Photo | PTI)
COVID19 India: Over 2 lakh cases recorded in 24 hours, 14 lakh+ in 9 days
Gallery
With more than 17,000 fresh COVID-19 cases in a single day, the highest ever, the Delhi government has decided to implement a weekend curfew in the national capital to break the chain. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
COVID-19 Delhi weekend curfew: Wedding passes to theatre attendance, here is everything you need to know
Covid protocols drown as 13 lakh devotees take a dip on the third day of Maha Kumbh. As covid returns with the stronger second wave, migrants face struggle yet again. (Photo | PTI)
Covid protocol thrown to the wind as devotees gather for Kumbh Mela, migrants scramble to return home
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp