STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Piramal Retail ups the ante in retail space, forays into sectors beyond mortgage lending

It can be noted that the NBFCs space is highly competitive, and despite the reverses witnessed over the last three years, keeps witnessing newer entrants.

Published: 15th April 2021 04:43 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th April 2021 01:15 PM   |  A+A-

Piramal Retail Finance CEO Jairam Sridharan

Piramal Retail Finance CEO Jairam Sridharan (Photo| Twitter)

By Sesa Sen 
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: In a bid to aggressively scale up the share of its retail loan book and bring down wholesale lending, Piramal Retail Finance on Thursday said it has entered the consumer and used-car financing business.

It also plans to add four segments, including two-wheeler financing, education loans, unsecured small business loans and loan against shares in the next 12 months with a focus on non-metros as part of its broader aim -- to become one of the top five retail non-bank lenders over the next five years with mortgage lender DHFL, which has got a substantial retail portion, under its kitty.

“Our core target market is the budget customer of Bharat and Housing remains a very important financial need for them. However, they have a wide variety of other needs as well – to expand their business, to buy a second-hand car, etc. Availability of credit for these highly underserved segments has been limited. The target group is people in small, mid-sized cities and the idea is to be present in 1,000 locations,” said Jairam Sridharan, chief executive officer of the non-bank lender.

He added the acquisition of DHFL fits perfectly into its overall retail strategy.

“With DHFL, though we have launched a lot of non-mortgage products, our business will become very mortgage heavy. We are keen to launch more non-mortgage products so that we can cross sell products to these consumers as and when the transaction happens,” Sridharan told reporters, adding in the medium term, retail should be around two-third and the wholesale book would be around one-third. With the proposed DHFL acquisition, pending clearance by the bankruptcy courts, Sridharan expects the retail share of the lending book of Piramal Group to increase to over 40 per cent.

Currently, Piramal is in talks for at least five-six partnerships to enter education financing and merchant financing for small businesses.

“We should have 10-20 more partnerships with fintechs next one year through the merged entity (DHFL and Piramal Capital & Housing),” Sridharan said. The overall lending book is at about Rs 45,000 crore, of which Rs 5,000 crore or 11 per cent of the total lending book is from retail. The firm targets Rs 3,000 crore of new loan originations organically in the 12 months, in addition to inorganic growth.

Amid the Covid-19 pandemic, Piramal Retail said it has doubled its employee base to 1,000 in FY21, and will double it again in FY22.

At present, Piramal Retail offers seven products in its target markets –affordable housing loans, mass affluent housing loans, loans against property, secured small business loans, purchase finance, unsecured loans, and used-car loans. It is also looking to expand to ten more locations by June this year, adding to its existing 40 locations in the country.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Piramal Retail Finance DHFL Piramal DHFL deal Jairam Sridharan Piramal Capital
India Matters
Oxygen cylinders are loaded into ambulances waiting to take them to hospitals in Lucknow on Thursday | PTI
Enough stock for all, states need to rationalise oxygen use: Centre
A health worker take swab samples of passengers at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Railway Station, amid spike in Covid-19 cases, in Mumbai (Photo | PTI)
India logs in a record of 2,17,353 fresh Covid cases. 1185 deaths
Covid-19 victims' bodies being cremated at the Nigambodh Ghat in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Covid-19: Cremation grounds bear the brunt as casualties rise
Serum Institute of India CEO Adar Poonawalla (Photo | PTI)
Poonawalla urges US to lift raw material export ban to ramp up vaccine production

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Dolly Parton. (Photo | Twitter)
'Shot in the arm': Dolly Parton has a Covid vaccine song
Police and officials insisting the voters to maintain social distance in queue for voting. (Photo | Arun Angela, EPS)
Not just polls, virus mutations too led to COVID-19 surge in Kerala: Experts
Gallery
With more than 17,000 fresh COVID-19 cases in a single day, the highest ever, the Delhi government has decided to implement a weekend curfew in the national capital to break the chain. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
COVID-19 Delhi weekend curfew: Wedding passes to theatre attendance, here is everything you need to know
Covid protocols drown as 13 lakh devotees take a dip on the third day of Maha Kumbh. As covid returns with the stronger second wave, migrants face struggle yet again. (Photo | PTI)
Covid protocol thrown to the wind as devotees gather for Kumbh Mela, migrants scramble to return home
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp