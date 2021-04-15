STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Tech Mahindra to start COVID-19 vaccination drive for employees, their families

The company will start an exclusive COVID-19 vaccination drive for its employees and dependent family members from April 15 in the national capital.

Published: 15th April 2021 10:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th April 2021 10:55 AM   |  A+A-

Tech Mahindra

Tech Mahindra (File photo| Reuters)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: IT company Tech Mahindra on Wednesday announced that it will start an exclusive COVID-19 vaccination drive for its employees and dependent family members from April 15 in the national capital.

Tech Mahindra has partnered with Fortis Healthcare to initiate the first phase of the drive. "At Tech Mahindra, well-being of our associates is a foremost priority for us, and this vaccination drive further reiterates our belief in 'Wellness before Business'. In addition to implementing all safety protocols, the vaccination drive in partnership with Fortis Healthcare will thereby enable us to keep our associates and their loved ones safe," Harshvendra Soin, global chief people officer and head - marketing, Tech Mahindra, said in a statement.

Tech Mahindra will cover the cost of vaccination for all its associates and further plan to extend the benefit to its third-party employees as well, the statement said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Tech Mahindra COVID19 Coronavirus COVID vaccine
India Matters
A bottle containing the drug Remdesivir is held by a health worker. (Photo | AP)
'Remdesivir no life-saving drug against Covid': Maharashtra task force's latest advisory
For representational purposes
When food smells like sewage: A rare after-effect of COVID-19?
Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan (Photo | EPS)
2.5 lakh tests in Kerala over next two days to gauge Covid surge, new curbs announced
KP Mahadeva and his brother KP Siddaraju giving haircuts to villagers in Dalit villages (Photo | Express)
After salons refuse service to Dalits, brothers step up and offer haircuts at doorsteps in Karnataka

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Covid protocols drown as 13 lakh devotees take a dip on the third day of Maha Kumbh. As covid returns with the stronger second wave, migrants face struggle yet again. (Photo | PTI)
Amid COVID-19 second wave, police deployment at Kumbh Mela to be reduced by half
A policeman asks people to wear protective face masks, as coronavirus cases surge across the country, at New Market area of Kolkata (Photo | PTI)
COVID19 India: Over 2 lakh cases recorded in 24 hours, 14 lakh+ in 9 days
Gallery
With more than 17,000 fresh COVID-19 cases in a single day, the highest ever, the Delhi government has decided to implement a weekend curfew in the national capital to break the chain. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
COVID-19 Delhi weekend curfew: Wedding passes to theatre attendance, here is everything you need to know
Covid protocols drown as 13 lakh devotees take a dip on the third day of Maha Kumbh. As covid returns with the stronger second wave, migrants face struggle yet again. (Photo | PTI)
Covid protocol thrown to the wind as devotees gather for Kumbh Mela, migrants scramble to return home
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp