STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

UK-based Reckitt, WhiteHat Jr announce scholarship to create digital hygiene solutions

The programme aims to inspire children in the age group of 6-18 years to reimagine health and hygiene solutions that impact all human touch-points.

Published: 15th April 2021 03:05 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th April 2021 03:05 PM   |  A+A-

innovation, scholarship, Intelligent, idea

For representational purposes

By PTI

NEW DELHI: British company Reckitt and ed-tech firm WhiteHat Jr on Thursday announced a digital scholarship programme to create digital hygiene solutions under the FMCG major's CSR initiative Dettol Banega Swasth.

Under the scheme termed as 'WhiteHat Jr Swasth Bharat Tech Champs Program', 50 scholarships of Rs 50,000 will be awarded to top performers from Reckitt for creating innovative mobile apps to address hygiene and health issues, said a joint statement by both the companies.

The programme aims to inspire children in the age group of 6-18 years to reimagine health and hygiene solutions that impact all human touch-points from personal to domestic and from the community to the environment.

"We, at Dettol Banega Swasth India, believe in education as the catalyst to social change and tool to empower children. "We wanted to provide the socially conscious minds a platform to reimagine this cause and come up with solutions that will encourage more children to join the movement and make a difference," Reckitt AMESA Director, External Affairs and Partnerships, Ravi Bhatnagar said.

Children are naturally creative and empathetic and since they are not predisposed to an existing concept or bound by the constraints of what's doable, the solutions end up being genuinely innovative, WhiteHat Jr CEO and Founder Karan Bajaj said.

This six-month campaign will be executed in three phases and is open for idea submissions from April 12 to May 13, 2021. Reckitt, earlier known as RB, owns popular brands, including AirWick, Dettol, Durex, Harpic, Lysol, Mortein, Vanish, and Veet.

Every day, more than 20 million Reckitt products are bought globally.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
WhiteHat Jr Reckitt Swasth Bharat Tech Champs
India Matters
A bottle containing the drug Remdesivir is held by a health worker. (Photo | AP)
'Remdesivir no life-saving drug against Covid': Maharashtra task force's latest advisory
For representational purposes
When food smells like sewage: A rare after-effect of COVID-19?
Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan (Photo | EPS)
2.5 lakh tests in Kerala over next two days to gauge Covid surge, new curbs announced
KP Mahadeva and his brother KP Siddaraju giving haircuts to villagers in Dalit villages (Photo | Express)
After salons refuse service to Dalits, brothers step up and offer haircuts at doorsteps in Karnataka

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Covid protocols drown as 13 lakh devotees take a dip on the third day of Maha Kumbh. As covid returns with the stronger second wave, migrants face struggle yet again. (Photo | PTI)
Amid COVID-19 second wave, police deployment at Kumbh Mela to be reduced by half
A policeman asks people to wear protective face masks, as coronavirus cases surge across the country, at New Market area of Kolkata (Photo | PTI)
COVID19 India: Over 2 lakh cases recorded in 24 hours, 14 lakh+ in 9 days
Gallery
With more than 17,000 fresh COVID-19 cases in a single day, the highest ever, the Delhi government has decided to implement a weekend curfew in the national capital to break the chain. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
COVID-19 Delhi weekend curfew: Wedding passes to theatre attendance, here is everything you need to know
Covid protocols drown as 13 lakh devotees take a dip on the third day of Maha Kumbh. As covid returns with the stronger second wave, migrants face struggle yet again. (Photo | PTI)
Covid protocol thrown to the wind as devotees gather for Kumbh Mela, migrants scramble to return home
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp