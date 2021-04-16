STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Ashok Leyland delivers first lot of light bullet proof vehicles to Indian Air Force

Ashok Leyland said that it is completely indigenised and developed in India with a high off-road mobility in mud, sand, rocks, and shallow water.

Published: 16th April 2021 04:14 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th April 2021 04:14 PM

Ashok Leyland's light bulletproof vehicle for IAF

Ashok Leyland's light bulletproof vehicle for IAF. (Photo| ANI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Hinduja flagship firm Ashok Leyland on Friday said it has delivered the first lot of light bulletproof vehicles to the Indian Air Force in collaboration with Lockheed Martin. These modern vehicles were delivered on April 13.

The company said in a regulatory filing that the light bulletproof vehicle (LBPV) is an adapted version of Lockheed Martin's CVNG (common vehicle next-gen). It has been developed under the transfer of technology (TOT) from Lockheed Martin to Ashok Leyland.

Ashok Leyland added that it is completely indigenised and developed in India. LBPV has high off-road mobility in mud, sand, rocks, and shallow water. It can accommodate a crew of 6 with ample cargo space to carry substantial mission equipment.

It added that the vehicle also offers superior protection and combat capability and the crew is well protected from both ballistic and blast threats. "Supplying to the Armed Forces is a matter of pride for us. We are delighted to have the opportunity to be able to use our expertise in mobility in the service of our nation. This LBPV is another example of our team's capability combined with a strong sense of understanding of what is required in arduous conditions," Ashok Leyland MD and CEO Vipin Sondhi said.

Ashok Leyland COO Nitin Seth said the company's mobility solutions range from 4x4 to 12x12 for defence personnel and logistics, and they have proved to be reliable partners across India's armed forces. "Our relationship with Lockheed Martin started in 2014 with their CVNG Programme and under TOT transfer and we hope to develop many more products for India and export market on this platform," Seth added.

