Hyundai Motor India exports over one lakh passenger vehicles in fiscal year 2020-21

The company said it has became the leading exporter of SUVs with over two lakh units of Creta and Venue being shipped out to overseas markets including Mexico, Saudi Arabia and Chile.

The logo of Hyundai Motor

The logo of Hyundai Motor. (File photo | Reuters)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Automobile major Hyundai Motor India (HMIL) on Friday said it has exported 104,342 units between April 2020 to March 2021.

Besides, the company said it has became the leading exporter of SUVs with over two lakh units of Creta and Venue being shipped out to overseas markets including Mexico, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Nepal and Chile.

Further, the all-new i20 is being exported to all key markets across Africa and Latin America region. "Despite numerous challenges emerging out of the global pandemic, uncertainty in various markets, restriction on imports and disruption in supply-chain, HMIL has continued to drive operational excellence to ensure customer satisfaction," said Hyundai Motor India MD & CEO SS Kim.

Additionally, HMI has commenced car exports to Nepal through railway from Walajabad Railway Hub near Irungattukkottai, Chennai. Last year, Hyundai surpassed the three million vehicle export milestone. At present, it exports 10 models to 88 countries across 5 continents.

