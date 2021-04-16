Operating Pune plant in compliance with Maharashtra government's guidelines: Tata Motors

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Tata Motors on Friday said it is operating its Pune-based manufacturing facility with a limited number of employees as per the guidelines issued by the Maharashtra government amid surge in COVID-19 cases in the state.

Tata Motors rolls out models like Nexon, Harrier, Altroz and Safari from the Pune plant. "The company is running operations at its Pune plant in strict compliance with the guidelines mentioned in the 'Break the Chain' order of the Maharashtra government. A limited number of employees are attending duties adhering to all safety protocols, distancing norms and hygiene standards," Tata Motors said in a statement.

It added that the auto major continues to remain vigilant about the safety and wellbeing of its employees. "In addition to mandated testing, screening at plant gates is robust and if a symptomatic case is identified, we ensure that the employee is isolated and provided with all support for quarantine and contact tracing thereafter," Tata Motors said.

It added that besides, medical teams have also begun vaccination drives in the company plants by collaborating with local health authorities, for eligible employees of age 45 years and above.

On Thursday, Mahindra & Mahindra had said that its different factories in Maharashtra were operating with lower levels of manning while adhering to specified protocols in the wake of restrictions imposed by the state government.

The company also said all of its offices in Maharashtra were also closed following the 15-day curfew that began on Wednesday, as the state government, which stopped short of announcing a full-scale lockdown, enforced stricter curbs on public activities, to curb the spread of coronavirus.

Maharashtra on Thursday reported 61,695 fresh coronavirus cases, taking the tally to 36,39,855, while 349 new fatalities pushed the toll to 59,153.