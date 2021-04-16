STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Sensex jumps over 150 points in early trade just below 49,000; Nifty tests 14,650-mark

UltraTech Cement was the top gainer in the Sensex pack, rising over 2 per cent, followed by Asian Paints, HCL Tech, HDFC, Tech Mahindra and M&M.

Published: 16th April 2021 10:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th April 2021 10:05 AM   |  A+A-

BSE, Sensex, NSE

Bombay Stock Exchange (File Photo | EPS/ Debdutta Mitra)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Equity benchmark Sensex advanced over 150 points in early trade on Friday, tracking gains in index majors HDFC twins, Asian Paints and HCL Tech amid largely positive cues from global markets.The 30-share BSE index was trading 160.43 points or 0.33 per cent higher at 48,964.11. Similarly, the broader NSE Nifty rose 63.35 points or 0.43 per cent to 14,644.80.

UltraTech Cement was the top gainer in the Sensex pack, rising over 2 per cent, followed by Asian Paints, HCL Tech, HDFC, Tech Mahindra and M&M. On the other hand, ICICI Bank, Reliance Industries, Bajaj Finance and Axis Bank were among the laggards.

In the previous session, Sensex ended 259.62 points or 0.53 per cent higher at 48,803.68, and Nifty advanced 76.65 points or 0.53 per cent to 14,581.45. Foreign institutional investors were net buyers in the capital market as they purchased shares worth Rs 979.70 crore on Thursday, according to provisional exchange data.

"A continued surge in the second wave of COVID-19 cases in the country, which already crossed 2 lakh daily cases, has certainly dented investors' sentiments. However, the government's strong effort to expedite vaccination progress in the country by allowing multinational vaccines in domestic markets and absence of complete lockdown in Maharashtra and Delhi offered some comfort to equities," said Binod Modi Head-Strategy at Reliance Securities.

Elsewhere in Asia, bourses in Shanghai, Hong Kong and Tokyo were trading on a positive note in mid-session deals, while Seoul was in the red. Equities on Wall Street too ended with gains in overnight sessions. Meanwhile, international oil benchmark Brent crude was trading flat at USD 66.94 per barrel.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
BSE NSE Nifty SENSEX share market Stock Market
India Matters
Oxygen cylinders are loaded into ambulances waiting to take them to hospitals in Lucknow on Thursday | PTI
Enough stock for all, states need to rationalise oxygen use: Centre
A health worker take swab samples of passengers at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Railway Station, amid spike in Covid-19 cases, in Mumbai (Photo | PTI)
India logs in a record of 2,17,353 fresh Covid cases. 1185 deaths
Covid-19 victims' bodies being cremated at the Nigambodh Ghat in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Covid-19: Cremation grounds bear the brunt as casualties rise
Serum Institute of India CEO Adar Poonawalla (Photo | PTI)
Poonawalla urges US to lift raw material export ban to ramp up vaccine production

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Dolly Parton. (Photo | Twitter)
'Shot in the arm': Dolly Parton has a Covid vaccine song
Police and officials insisting the voters to maintain social distance in queue for voting. (Photo | Arun Angela, EPS)
Not just polls, virus mutations too led to COVID-19 surge in Kerala: Experts
Gallery
With more than 17,000 fresh COVID-19 cases in a single day, the highest ever, the Delhi government has decided to implement a weekend curfew in the national capital to break the chain. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
COVID-19 Delhi weekend curfew: Wedding passes to theatre attendance, here is everything you need to know
Covid protocols drown as 13 lakh devotees take a dip on the third day of Maha Kumbh. As covid returns with the stronger second wave, migrants face struggle yet again. (Photo | PTI)
Covid protocol thrown to the wind as devotees gather for Kumbh Mela, migrants scramble to return home
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp