STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Airlines waive change fees as bookings dive amid COVID second wave in India

The average daily number of departing passengers from domestic airports has fallen from 2.49 lakh in March to below 2 lakh in recent days as the second Covid wave wrecks havoc. 

Published: 17th April 2021 11:13 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th April 2021 08:35 AM   |  A+A-

Passengers wear masks in the wake of coronavirus pandemic at the Kolkata airport. (File | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Airlines in India are waiving off change fees amidst rising cancellations and a sharp plunge in bookings due to severe restrictions re-imposed by states in an effort to control the second Covid-19 wave. 

SpiceJet on Saturday said that passengers are now entitled to make changes in their travel plan at least five days prior to the date of departure through its ‘Zero Change fee’ offer, instead of the earlier seven days.

IndiGo, on the other hand, is not charging any fees if a customer wants to change their time or date of travel on domestic tickets booked between April 17 and April 30.

National carrier Air India, meanwhile, is giving one free change on domestic tickets till April 30, 2021. 

The new offering, according to SpicetJet, allows passengers to modify tickets with a one-time waiver of the charges without any hassle.

“Under the new offering, passengers booking direct domestic flight tickets from 17th April, 2021 to 10th May, 2021 can enjoy a one-time waiver on the change fee for the travel period between 17th April, 2021 and 15th May, 2021. Fare difference will be applicable for flight changes and shall be payable by the customer,” said SpiceJet in a statement. 

However, passengers will be allowed a free change only once. In case the flight is changed again, applicable change fees as per standard terms shall be charged.

Additionally, the airline has introduced a special discounted price for add-on services such as SpiceMax and You1st.

As for IndiGo, passengers can now do unlimited changes for new bookings made till April 30, 2021, on regular fares.

“This offer is in line with our philosophy of providing our customers a hassle-free experience, and giving them much-needed flexibility, especially in these times,” said Sanjay Kumar, Chief Strategy & Revenue Officer, IndiGo.

The average daily number of departing passengers from domestic airports has fallen from 2.49 lakh in March to below 2 lakh in recent days as the second Covid wave wrecks havoc. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Coronavirus COVID-19 COVID-19 Second Wave
India Matters
Representational Image. (Photo | PTI)
Double mutant variant may trigger intense Covid wave: Karnataka task force member
For representational purpose. (File photo | PTI)
'Chances of dying from COVID is higher than succumbing after taking vaccine': Expert 
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
JEE Mains entrance exam postponed as India registers nearly 2.7 lakh COVID-19 cases
A cyclist pedals past a deserted street during a weekend lockdown in New Delhi, India, Saturday, April 17, 2021. (Photo | AP)
Amid raging second COVID-19 wave, the elderly battle loneliness and anxiety

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India records highest single-day rise of 2,61,500 cases, 1,501 deaths
Hospital staff taking bodies of coronavirus victims for cremation in Hyderabad. (Photo S Senbagapandiyan, EPS)
Global COVID-19 death toll crosses a staggering three million as cases continue to surge in India
Gallery
All-rounder Hardik Pandya who was in the Grade B category for the 2019-20 season has made his way to the Grade A category while Bhuvneshwar Kumar who was in Grade A in the previous listing is now placed in Grade B. (Photos | PTI)
BCCI contract list 2021: Kohli, Rohit, Bumrah in A+ category, Hardik gets A. Check out which Indian cricketers got promoted, demoted
With more than 17,000 fresh COVID-19 cases in a single day, the highest ever, the Delhi government has decided to implement a weekend curfew in the national capital to break the chain. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
COVID-19 Delhi weekend curfew: Wedding passes to theatre attendance, here is everything you need to know
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp