Bank employee unions request Finance Ministry to reduce working hours amid rise in COVID cases

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Given the rise in COVID-19 cases, the United Forum of Bank Unions (UFBU), an umbrella body of nine bank employee unions, has requested the Union Finance Ministry to reduce the mandated working hours for the banking sector.

"We call upon you to instruct all the banks to deploy minimum possible staff/officers at branches/offices. Measures like working with one-third of staff strength, Work from Home, should be implemented for next 4-6 months. Staff/officers to be called on rotation so that exposure is reduced," UFBU said in its representation.

Instead of opening all branches at multi-centres, numbers may be restricted in such a manner that banking facilities can be extended at a few select branches. The unions also suggested that the compensation of Rs 50 lakh be given to the next of kin of deceased frontline COVID warriors should be extended to bank staff too.

The representation has been handed over to the Secretary, Department of Financial Services. The finance ministry had earlier requested vaccination for all bank employees irrespective of age on a priority basis, but the request remains pending.