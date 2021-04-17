STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Committed to creating conducive ecosystem for Indian brands to start exporting: Amazon

V-P Eric Broussard cited the example of global sale events like Black Friday and Cyber Monday, wherein Indian businesses on Amazon Global Selling had seen a 50% growth in business year-on-year.

Published: 17th April 2021 10:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th April 2021 10:38 AM   |  A+A-

Amazon

For representational purposes (File Photo | AP)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: E-commerce major Amazon on Friday said it is committed to working with government agencies and partners to create a "conducive ecosystem" to lower entry barriers for Indian businesses to start and expand their exports business.

Amazon Vice President (International Marketplaces and Retail) Eric Broussard said more than 70,000 businesses in India are part of the company's global selling programme that enables merchants to reach customers across the world.

"...thousands of our sellers from India played a key role in serving customers globally during this period (of pandemic)...In this changed world, the pace of technology adoption has accelerated.There has been a structural shift in online shopping behaviour," he said at the Amazon Smbhav Summit.

He pointed out that more customers are now coming online for their shopping needs, a trend that is being seen in the US, Europe, India and other parts of the world. "As we emerge from this unprecedented pandemic, the cross-border e-commerce industry will usher in a new era of growth opportunities through digitisation and tech innovation. Businesses shall take this opportunity to reflect and reshape strategies for long-term growth," Broussard said.

He added that Amazon Global Selling will continue to make exports easier, simpler and more accessible to businesses of all sizes. He cited the example of global sale events like Black Friday and Cyber Monday, wherein Indian businesses on Amazon Global Selling had seen a 50 per cent growth in business year-on-year.

"The host of initiatives from the government to strengthen manufacturing, nurture entrepreneurship and promote digital enablement are playing a key role in supporting the development of global businesses. This puts India in a great position to expand further and build global Indian brands," Broussard said.

He added that the company's teams in India are working with industry players, state and central governments and other partners to "create a conducive ecosystem to lower the entry barrier for Indian businesses to start or expand their exports business".

The top executive said with Amazon Global Selling, Indian exporters can list their products on 17 international marketplaces/websites of Amazon, get access to 150 million paid Prime members and over 300 million customers in 200 countries and territories across the world.

In January last year, Amazon chief Jeff Bezos had announced an investment of USD 1 billion at the maiden edition of Amazon Smbhav event to digitally enable 10 million Micro, Small and Medium enterprises (MSMEs), enable e-commerce exports worth USD 10 billion and create one million additional jobs in India by 2025.

Earlier this month, Amazon said more than 2.5 lakh new sellers have joined Amazon since the announcement, and that it has enabled more than USD 3 billion in exports through its Global Selling programme.

Broussard outlined a new initiative 'Spotlight Northeast' by Amazon India that is focusing on enabling e-commerce exports from the North East region of India. Under this, Amazon will forge partnerships with local trade organizations and work with SMBs to boost exports of key categories like tea, spices and honey.

"The way I see it, there is a huge opportunity to create global brands from India. Already we have some great examples (like Vahdam Teas and Wow Shampoo) of Indian businesses starting from scratch and building successful global brands with customers across the world," he added.

He suggested that brands looking at tapping into the international demand should "think global, build selection based on customer demand, and focus on building global brands that customers trust".

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Amazon Eric Broussard Amazon Retail Amazon Global Selling
India Matters
The body of a person who died of Covid brought to Summanahalli crematorium for last rites on Friday. (Photo | Vinod Kumar T, EPS)
Mutated COVID-19 strain reinfecting many, feel experts on virus behaviour
A COVID-19 survivor donates plasma at a Plasma Bank. (Photo | PTI)
Remdesivir or plasma therapy no magic solution against COVID-19, say Delhi doctors
A health worker collects samples for COVID-19 testing, amid surge in coronavirus cases, in Amravati, Maharashtra, Friday, April 16, 2021. (Photo | PTI)
As Maharashtra registers its highest-ever COVID spike, Pune becomes state's pandemic hub
Fugitive diamantaire Nirav Modi (Photo | Facebook)
Fugitive businessman Nirav Modi's extradition to India cleared by UK Home Ministry

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Patients are seen inside a Covid-19 care centre and isolation ward facility near a hospital in New Delhi. (Photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
COVID-19: India records another high of 2,34,692 fresh cases; 1,341 succumb to the virus
Kollywood actor Vivekh passed away at 4.35 am this morning (Photo | EPS)
RIP Vivekh: Chinna Kalaivanar passes away after suffering a heart attack
Gallery
With more than 17,000 fresh COVID-19 cases in a single day, the highest ever, the Delhi government has decided to implement a weekend curfew in the national capital to break the chain. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
COVID-19 Delhi weekend curfew: Wedding passes to theatre attendance, here is everything you need to know
Covid protocols drown as 13 lakh devotees take a dip on the third day of Maha Kumbh. As covid returns with the stronger second wave, migrants face struggle yet again. (Photo | PTI)
Covid protocol thrown to the wind as devotees gather for Kumbh Mela, migrants scramble to return home
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp