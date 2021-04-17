GMR Group announces 1,500-acre AeroCity project in Hyderabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The GMR Group on Friday announced the launch of the GMR AeroCity in Hyderabad—a project that will spread over 1,500 acres in the city’s suburbs at Shamshabad. The AeroCity, with the Hyderabad International Airport at its core, is envisaged as an integrated mixed-use development, which includes various establishments including a Business Park, Retail Park, Aerospace and Industrial Park, Logistics Park, Rental accommodations, Hospitality, Schools, Healthcare, Leisure and Entertainment facilities, according to a GMR Group press release.

It further said that a lifestyle destination retail project ‘GMR Interchange’ is also planned at the GMR AeroCity Hyderabad campus. Various entertainment avenues have been proposed, including a cinema and a family entertainment centre, as part of the project. A Hospitality district is also being planned in the AeroCity.

Meanwhile, the GMR Business Park housed in the development will offer varied office real-estate solutions, the company said, such as ready-to-move-in Grade-A offices and Built-to-Suit campuses for various industries. It will have one million square feet of leasable area spread over four towers, of which Tower 1 is already fully occupied and Tower 2 is ready for occupancy.

It will also have a dedicated power link-up with the state grid for reliable power supply, a round-the-clock three-tier security system comprising RAXA, State police and CISF, and express connectivity with the city. The project will be connected with an eight-lane express way and an elevated corridor, and to the airport through the Metro Rail

A Notified Area Committee (NAC) will be the one-stop clearance window for all building plan approvals in the project and focus on sustainable development using green tech and new generation smart digital infrastructure.

“Hyderabad AeroCity... offers connected, smart and sustainable workspaces with optimum leasing depths to maximize workspace design efficiency. It also provides unparalleled ease of doing business to its trusted partners, who love to focus on their core business, leaving behind issues of infra, facilities, security etc.” said Aman Kapoor, CEO, GMR Airport Land Development.