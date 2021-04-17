STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

GMR Group announces 1,500-acre AeroCity project in Hyderabad

The GMR Group on Friday announced the launch of the GMR AeroCity in Hyderabad a project that will spread over 1,500 acres in the city’s suburbs at Shamshabad.  

Published: 17th April 2021 02:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th April 2021 08:01 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  The GMR Group on Friday announced the launch of the GMR AeroCity in Hyderabad—a project that will spread over 1,500 acres in the city’s suburbs at Shamshabad. The AeroCity, with the Hyderabad International Airport at its core, is envisaged as an integrated mixed-use development, which includes various establishments including a Business Park, Retail Park, Aerospace and Industrial Park, Logistics Park, Rental accommodations, Hospitality, Schools, Healthcare, Leisure and Entertainment facilities, according to a GMR Group press release. 

It further said that a lifestyle destination retail project ‘GMR Interchange’ is also planned at the GMR AeroCity Hyderabad campus. Various entertainment avenues have been proposed, including a cinema and a family entertainment centre, as part of the project. A Hospitality district is also being planned in the AeroCity.

 Meanwhile, the GMR Business Park housed in the development will offer varied office real-estate solutions, the company said, such as ready-to-move-in Grade-A offices and Built-to-Suit campuses for various industries. It will have one million square feet of leasable area spread over four towers, of which Tower 1 is already fully occupied and Tower 2 is ready for occupancy.  

It will also have a dedicated power link-up with the state grid for reliable power supply, a round-the-clock three-tier security system comprising RAXA, State police and CISF, and express connectivity with the city. The project will be connected with an eight-lane express way and an elevated corridor, and to the airport through the Metro Rail 

A Notified Area Committee (NAC) will be the one-stop clearance window for all building plan approvals in the project and focus on sustainable development using green tech and new generation smart digital infrastructure.  

“Hyderabad AeroCity... offers connected, smart and sustainable workspaces with optimum leasing depths to maximize workspace design efficiency. It also provides unparalleled ease of doing business to its trusted partners, who love to focus on their core business, leaving behind issues of infra, facilities, security etc.” said Aman Kapoor, CEO, GMR Airport Land Development. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Representational Image. (Photo | PTI)
Double mutant variant may trigger intense Covid wave: Karnataka task force member
For representational purpose. (File photo | PTI)
'Chances of dying from COVID is higher than succumbing after taking vaccine': Expert 
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
JEE Mains entrance exam postponed as India registers nearly 2.7 lakh COVID-19 cases
A cyclist pedals past a deserted street during a weekend lockdown in New Delhi, India, Saturday, April 17, 2021. (Photo | AP)
Amid raging second COVID-19 wave, the elderly battle loneliness and anxiety

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India records highest single-day rise of 2,61,500 cases, 1,501 deaths
Hospital staff taking bodies of coronavirus victims for cremation in Hyderabad. (Photo S Senbagapandiyan, EPS)
Global COVID-19 death toll crosses a staggering three million as cases continue to surge in India
Gallery
All-rounder Hardik Pandya who was in the Grade B category for the 2019-20 season has made his way to the Grade A category while Bhuvneshwar Kumar who was in Grade A in the previous listing is now placed in Grade B. (Photos | PTI)
BCCI contract list 2021: Kohli, Rohit, Bumrah in A+ category, Hardik gets A. Check out which Indian cricketers got promoted, demoted
With more than 17,000 fresh COVID-19 cases in a single day, the highest ever, the Delhi government has decided to implement a weekend curfew in the national capital to break the chain. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
COVID-19 Delhi weekend curfew: Wedding passes to theatre attendance, here is everything you need to know
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp