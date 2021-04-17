STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
India's foreign exchange reserves increase by over USD 4 billion

India's forex reserves comprise foreign currency assets, gold reserves, special drawing rights, and the country's reserve position with the International Monetary Fund.

Published: 17th April 2021 11:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th April 2021 11:40 AM

Foreign exchange, Dollar

Dollar notes at a foreign exchange unit at a post office (File photo| Reuters)

By IANS

MUMBAI: India's foreign exchange reserves rose by USD 4.344 billion during the week ended April 9. According to the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) weekly statistical supplement, the reserves increased to USD 581.213 billion from USD 576.869 billion reported for the week ended April 2.

India's forex reserves comprise foreign currency assets (FCAs), gold reserves, special drawing rights (SDRs), and the country's reserve position with the International Monetary Fund (IMF). On a weekly basis, FCAs, the largest component of the forex reserves, edged higher by USD 3.017 billion to USD 539.455 billion.

Similarly, the value of the country's gold reserves gained by USD 1.297 billion to USD 35.320 billion. The SDR value inched up by USD 6 million at USD 1.492 billion. On the same note, the country's reserve position with the IMF inched higher by USD 24 million to USD 4.946 billion.

