STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Inflation trends may throw up more challenges 

The RBI, which typically charts the course of price rise, did publish its estimates, but maintained that the inflation outlook was uncertain and that inflationary pressures were primarily supply shock

Published: 17th April 2021 09:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th April 2021 09:47 AM   |  A+A-

Retail inflation, shopping

For representational purpose. (File Photo)

By Sunitha Natti
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: India's CPI inflation remained irksome throughout FY21 averaging 6.2 per cent. Will it throw new challenges in the current fiscal for policymakers, who are struggling to contain the spread of COVID-19 and prevent economic growth  from contracting further?     

The RBI, which typically charts the course of price rise, did publish its estimates, but maintained that the inflation outlook was uncertain and that inflationary pressures were primarily supply shocks, which would either dissipate or require proactive supply management strategies.  

One-year-ahead inflation expectations of households shot up since March 2020, but could be guided by food and fuel prices. Much depends on a normal monsoon season, healthy water reservoir levels, good crop output during the upcoming Kharif and Rabi sowing seasons to keep food prices soft. Separately, wholesale prices are flashing neon signs too.   

"Adverse base effects and strong sequential momentum drove WPI inflation higher, with sharp month-month price gains continuing in the fuel and manufacturing segments, which could become a cause for concern. We expect WPI inflation to conitnue to rise for a few more months, possbily reaching double digits for the first time since September, 2011 in May," noted Rahul Bajoria, Chief India Economist, Barclays.

Core inflation has been consistently above 5.5 per cent since July 2020 at 6 per cent in March 2021 reaching the highest since November 2011. Inflation for services like transport and communications, health, and recreation recorded high levels. Both growth and inflation are in uncomfortable zones.

The higher-than-expected retail inflation and lower-than-expected industrial production may raise concerns regarding stagflation. FY22 will also begin with a high base effect. During April-October 2020, CPI ranged between 6.2-7.6 per cent and the cumulative monthly momentum was 6.4 per cent versus 4.7 per cent in 2019.

This will aid lower y-o-y readings ahead. Price pressures in core CPI have been rising, barring the most recent fall, driven by both goods and services.  Some of the factors which could define the inflation path include input cost pressures from higher commodity prices, of which crude oil is the most important.

However, most of the price rise seems to be over and, incrementally, it could soften if demand weakens with a rise in COVID infections, noted Sreejith Balasubramanian, Economist, IDFC AMC. He added that while some sectors skipped a price hike in 2020 and are due one in 2021, a further delay (or only a partial roll out) of the planned price hikes is possible if demand gets weaker, input prices ease, or price elasticity of demand moves higher.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Inflation Consumer price index CPI inflation Inflation trends
India Matters
The body of a person who died of Covid brought to Summanahalli crematorium for last rites on Friday. (Photo | Vinod Kumar T, EPS)
Mutated COVID-19 strain reinfecting many, feel experts on virus behaviour
A COVID-19 survivor donates plasma at a Plasma Bank. (Photo | PTI)
Remdesivir or plasma therapy no magic solution against COVID-19, say Delhi doctors
A health worker collects samples for COVID-19 testing, amid surge in coronavirus cases, in Amravati, Maharashtra, Friday, April 16, 2021. (Photo | PTI)
As Maharashtra registers its highest-ever COVID spike, Pune becomes state's pandemic hub
Fugitive diamantaire Nirav Modi (Photo | Facebook)
Fugitive businessman Nirav Modi's extradition to India cleared by UK Home Ministry

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Patients are seen inside a Covid-19 care centre and isolation ward facility near a hospital in New Delhi. (Photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
COVID-19: India records another high of 2,34,692 fresh cases; 1,341 succumb to the virus
Kollywood actor Vivekh passed away at 4.35 am this morning (Photo | EPS)
RIP Vivekh: Chinna Kalaivanar passes away after suffering a heart attack
Gallery
With more than 17,000 fresh COVID-19 cases in a single day, the highest ever, the Delhi government has decided to implement a weekend curfew in the national capital to break the chain. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
COVID-19 Delhi weekend curfew: Wedding passes to theatre attendance, here is everything you need to know
Covid protocols drown as 13 lakh devotees take a dip on the third day of Maha Kumbh. As covid returns with the stronger second wave, migrants face struggle yet again. (Photo | PTI)
Covid protocol thrown to the wind as devotees gather for Kumbh Mela, migrants scramble to return home
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp