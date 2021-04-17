Maruti Suzuki hikes model prices by up to Rs 22,500

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: India’s largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) on Friday said that it has hiked the prices of most of the models in its porfolio by up to Rs 22,500 with immediate effect. According to the carmaker, the hike is to partially offset the increase in production costs driven by the recent increase in the price of key raw materials for the auto industry.

According to the company, barring Celerio and Swift, all its models will be covered under the price increase exercise. “The company is increasing the price for select models owing to increase in various input costs,” the auto major said in a regulatory filing, adding that the weighted average price increase in ex-showroom prices (Delhi) across models is 1.6 per cent. The new prices are effective from Friday.

Maruti Suzuki sells a wide range of models ranging from the entry-level hatchback Alto to the S-Cross, priced between Rs 2.99 lakh and Rs 12.39 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). In March, the car market leader had said that over the cost of production for the company’s vehicles has been impacted adversely due to an increase in various input costs.

More automakers are expected to increase the prices of their vehicles from this month since raw material prices have surged substantially in the last six months. Steel prices alone have gone up by 55 per cent between June-December 2020. MSIL and other automakers have already implemented a price hike in January this year and the repeated hikes, in the range of 2-4 per cent of vehicle’s ex-showroom price, can impact consumer sentiment at a time when fuel prices are also high, experts say.