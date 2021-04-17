SEBI sends notice to Fortis subsidiary over fund diversion

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has issued a notice to a subsidiary of Fortis Healthcare Limited in the ongoing case that relates to a diversion of funds by the company’s former promoters. The company said on Friday that its management and board are evaluating the notice received by Escorts Heart Institute in consultation with its legal advisors.

“The management and Board of the Company that was newly constituted after NTK Ventures Pte Ltd (a wholly owned subsidiary of IHH Healthcare Berhad) became promoters of the Company, are evaluating the notice received by Escorts Heart Institute and Research Center Limited (a subsidiary of Fortis), in consultation with its legal advisors,” Fortis Healthcare said in stock exchange filings.

In 2018, the market regulator had asked Fortis Healthcare to take all necessary steps to recover Rs 403 crore along with due interest from its former promoters Malvinder Singh, Shivinder Singh and other entities including Religare Finvest Limited.

According to the regulator’s instructions, the money was to be recovered within three months. The funds had been reported on the balance sheet of Fortis Healthcare Ltd as cash and cash equivalents, but the money was routed and placed under the control of the Singhs at the time.