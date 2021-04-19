STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Pandemic hurts working cap management, top-500 companies' cash cycles stretched by 6 days: EY

The study said 69 per cent of companies extended their payables to offset the effects of the pandemic on working capital.

Published: 19th April 2021 03:44 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th April 2021 03:44 PM   |  A+A-

Medics check patients at a clinic who are having cold and cough during a nationwide lockdown in the wake of coronavirus pandemic at Dahisar in Mumbai

For representational purpose. (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: The pandemic has impacted the working capital management for companies and stretched top-500 listed companies' cash cycles by six days, a study by a consultancy firm said on Monday.

In the 12 months ended September 30, 2020, businesses in India saw an increase in the cash-to-cash cycle by 6 days year-on- year, the study of top-500 listed companies by EY, said.

Businesses in India have an opportunity to free up to Rs 5.2 lakh crore tied up in working capital, which can help businesses rebound much strongly from the crisis, it added.

The study said 69 per cent of companies extended their payables to offset the effects of the pandemic on working capital.

It explained that the pandemic-induced lockdowns resulted in increased inventory balances and reduced collections for companies.

Prudent companies resorted to the strategy of extending payables in order to manage disruption and preserve cash.

Large and medium enterprises continue to be more efficient in managing their working capital requirements.

Higher bargaining power combined with effective business processes to manage working capital for large businesses resulted in a working capital cycle of 29 days shorter than the small enterprises, it added.

Nine out of 12 sectors, including metals and mining, oil and gas and pharmaceuticals observed an increase in days of inventory, it said.

From a sectoral perspective, the power sector has witnessed a 34 day deterioration in cash-to-cash cycle, oil and gas by 10 days, and, engineering and EPC (engineering, procurement and construction) services by 17 days, it said.

Some sectors, like automobiles (13 days), chemicals (12 days) and cement and building products (7 days) have seen an improvement as well, it said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Pandemic Lockdown COVID 19 Coronavirus
India Matters
Amid spike in cases, a temporary Covid care centre is being set up at the Commonwealth Games Village in New Delhi. (Photo | EPS/| Parveen Negi)
Another record surge as India adds 2,73,810 COVID cases, 1,619 deaths
A cyclist pedals past a deserted street during a weekend lockdown in New Delhi. (File photo| AP)
Starting 10 pm on Monday, Delhi to be under lockdown till April 26
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (File Photo | PTI)
Govt working to save lives, livelihood: FM to India Inc amid Covid surge 
A Disaster Response Force personnel sanitises Lumbini Park in Hyderabad as Covid-19 cases rise in the State, on Sunday | Vani Buddhavarapu
Telangana downplays Covid-19 cases again, this time by 66%

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. (Photo | ANI)
WB polls: Mamata Banerjee not to campaign in Kolkata anymore, confirms TMC
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal addresses a press conference regarding the current wave of coronavirus in New Delhi, Monday. (Photo | PTI)
COVID: Due to shortage of hospital beds, Delhi under lockdown till April 26
Gallery
WHAT IS EUROPEAN SUPER LEAGUE? Formed by some of Europe's leading football clubs, the European Super League (ESL) is a breakaway tournament that is not managed or ruled by the UEFA.
European Super League explained: Why is UEFA angry about new league and how will it affect Champions League, transfers?
All-rounder Hardik Pandya who was in the Grade B category for the 2019-20 season has made his way to the Grade A category while Bhuvneshwar Kumar who was in Grade A in the previous listing is now placed in Grade B. (Photos | PTI)
BCCI contract list 2021: Kohli, Rohit, Bumrah in A+ category, Hardik gets A. Check out which Indian cricketers got promoted, demoted
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp