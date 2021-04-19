STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
PFRDA proposes slew of changes to pension system

Originally introduced in the Budget session of Parliament this year, the Bill is likely to be voted on and passed during the upcoming monsoon session.

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  The soon-to-be-voted-on PFRDA Amendment Bill looks to make several changes to the existing pension system in the country, from reducing conflict of interest between regulating and managing entities to allowing older citizens to participate in the rapidly growing National Pension Scheme (NPS). 

Originally introduced in the Budget session of Parliament this year, the Bill is likely to be voted on and passed during the upcoming monsoon session. While some of the changes are more technical in nature, others will bring in more visible changes on the subscriber-level. Here’s a look at some of these proposed changes: 

Demarcation of roles 

Currently, there is no clearly written code laying out the responsibilities for regulator’s under whose purview pension scheme products fall under. The amendments seek to change this system and lay down clear areas of responsibility.

According to a briefing by the Chairman of the Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA), the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI) will monitor retirement products and annuities sold by insurance companies, the Securities and Exchanges Board of India (SEBI) will regulate all retirement products sold by mutual funds, and the PFRDA will regulate all guaranteed pension products such as the NPS and Atal Pension Yojana. 

Separation of NPS Trust 

The NPS Trust, which has an appointed Board of Trustees, was set up by the government to manage all the funds collected under the NPS scheme — with the responsibility for this corpus lying with the NPS Trust and the trustee bank. However, the NPS Trust remains part of the PFRDA. 

In order to reduce any conflict of interest in the regulatory ecosystem, the Bill seeks to formally separate the NPS Trust and make it independent of the PFRDA. A Pension Trust for employees of private sector companies will also be established in line with the announcements made in this year’s Union Budget. 

Higher maximum entry and exit age 

According to PFRDA chairman Supratim Bandyopadhyay, the Bill will likely allow the regulator to increase the maximum entry and exit age for the NPS scheme, allowing subscribers who join after 60 years of age to continue their NPS accounts till they are 75.

