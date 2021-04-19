The future of investing is in investing for the future

By Express News Service

A lot is happening worldwide due to a global pandemic that is most likely to recede slowly. Financial markets are expected to remain volatile amidst the second and third waves witnessed in various countries. If you are an investor looking to ride through the turmoil and stay invested, you need to look at businesses that could last over the next two decades.

amit bandre

Companies that ride through the wave of the new type of consumer demand could grow their business. As a minority shareholder in those companies or a mutual fund investor, you should benefit from any appreciation in their share price over the next decade.

In 2011, share prices of Bajaj Finance, a leading non-banking finance company that sells consumer loans, were hovering around Rs 70. Today, the share price is Rs 4,500. Eicher Motors that makes Royal Enfield motorbikes, has witnessed a similar surge in the share price. Investors who believed in these businesses to do better and stayed invested earned money. The Nifty index has gained two and a half times during the past ten years.

The key is to identify sectors that would emerge winners due to consumer behaviour in the years ahead. You will have to use our observations of things that are working around you. You have to connect the dots and form a view. Investing is a lot about logical reasoning. However, it is also about your ability to stomach any future losses. When we talk of investing, it means buying and holding on to companies that

remain potential winners for the future.

Here are five areas to watch out for:

E-commerce-It is a no-brainer. There was already a significant potential for companies selling online products or services. The pandemic has tested models of companies that can withstand a stressful situation. You have to look for businesses that adapt to the shift witnessed in consumer behaviour. A lot of things are getting bought and sold online. You have to look for companies that are in the e-commerce space and stay invested in them.

Atmanirbhar Bharat-Companies that manufacture in India over the next ten years could do well. The government has provided production-linked incentives to them. So watch out for businesses in the consumer electronic space.

Electric vehicles-The demand for electric cars in India is all set to explode. Tesla, the leading manufacturer of electric vehicles, would soon start selling in India. Existing auto companies may adapt. You have to find the ones who adapt swiftly. A lot of auto-component companies may have to adapt to electronic spares from mechanical ones. That change would also drive the demand.

Entertainment-The over-the-top or OTT streaming demand is reflected in the success of Netflix and Amazon Prime in India. Hotstar, owned by Disney and many other streaming services of listed Indian companies like Zee Telefilms, Balaji Telefilms, and Shemaroo Entertainment, compete for the audience’s attention.

Financial services-The digital impact on everything related to your savings, investments and insurance was visible during the pandemic. As digital banking and investing catches up, the financial services sector in India will continue to grow. That is over and above the rapid growth witnessed over the past ten years. There are a lot of new companies listing on stock exchanges.

You may want to get help in identifying the right stocks in these sectors from research analysts or financial analysts who sell investing advice to investors. If you are working with a full-service stock brokerage, they provide research assistance through regular reports.



(The author is editor-in-chief at www.moneyminute.in)