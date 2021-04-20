STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Closure of economic activity will lead to permanent closure of businesses, job losses: RAI

Delhi has gone for a six-day curfew from Monday evening, while Maharashtra had announced a 15-day long state-wide curfew from April 14, amid a spike in coronavirus cases.

Published: 20th April 2021 12:59 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th April 2021 12:59 PM   |  A+A-

India lockdown, covid lockdown

For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: With varied localised restrictions being imposed across states in the wake of the second wave of COVID-19 pandemic, Retailers Association of India (RAI) on Tuesday said closure of economic activity at this juncture will lead to permanent closure of businesses and millions of job losses.

Stating that the retail industry is beginning to see similar issues repeating in some form that were faced last year, the retailers' body said that non-essential or non-food retail and malls should be allowed to operate with strict surveillance.

"Shutting down non-essential or non-food retail and malls is not the solution. Considering the impact of last year on business, closure of economic activity at this stage will lead to permanent closure of businesses, thereby leading to millions of job losses," RAI CEO Kumar Rajagopalan said in a statement.

Instead, he added, there is an urgent need for stricter surveillance to ensure that all rules with regards to safety and hygiene and social distancing norms are being followed by one and all.

"Formal retail businesses, especially shopping centres across India have been successfully following standard operating procedures (SOPs) and hence should be allowed to operate with strict surveillance," he noted.

While appreciating the government's "intent behind trying to curb the second wave of the pandemic through various measures", RAI said, "however, with varied localised restrictions across states, the retail industry is beginning to see similar issues repeating in some form that were faced last year."

RAI argued that since each state/local body has interpreted the lockdown order and guidelines differently, along with malls, all other large format retail stores are facing restrictions and are being mandated closures at local levels.

It said a retail store, not located in a mall but owned by one firm/company with one GST number and single shop license or food license in case of a food business, should be considered a standalone store so as "to stop unnecessary and avoidable confusion in the market".

Delhi has gone for a six-day curfew from Monday evening, while Maharashtra had announced a 15-day long state-wide curfew from April 14, amid a spike in coronavirus cases.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
RAI COVID 19 Coronavirus Pandemic Lockdown
India Matters
Amid spike in cases, a temporary Covid care centre is being set up at the Commonwealth Games Village in New Delhi. (Photo | EPS/| Parveen Negi)
Another record surge as India adds 2,73,810 COVID cases, 1,619 deaths
A cyclist pedals past a deserted street during a weekend lockdown in New Delhi. (File photo| AP)
Starting 10 pm on Monday, Delhi to be under lockdown till April 26
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (File Photo | PTI)
Govt working to save lives, livelihood: FM to India Inc amid Covid surge 
A Disaster Response Force personnel sanitises Lumbini Park in Hyderabad as Covid-19 cases rise in the State, on Sunday | Vani Buddhavarapu
Telangana downplays Covid-19 cases again, this time by 66%

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
NASA's experimental Mars helicopter Ingenuity hovers above the surface of Mars (Photo | AP)
NASA's Mars helicopter takes flight, first powered flight on another planet
Representational photo (File photo| PTI)
COVID-19: India logs record 1,761 fatalities, 2,59,170 fresh cases take active infections over 20 lakh mark
Gallery
Manchester United legend Sir Alex Ferguson: 'Talk of a Super League is a move away from 70 years of European club football. Both as a player for a provincial team Dunfermline in the 60s and as a manager at Aberdeen winning the European Cup Winners' Cup, f
'What an embarrassment!': Sir Alex Ferguson to Boris Johnson, critical reactions to the European Super League that you don't want to miss out on. Macron, Ozil, Klopp and more...
WHAT IS EUROPEAN SUPER LEAGUE? Formed by some of Europe's leading football clubs, the European Super League (ESL) is a breakaway tournament that is not managed or ruled by the UEFA.
European Super League explained: Why is UEFA angry about new league and how will it affect Champions League, transfers?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp