STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Exports reviving, may be in positive territory in FY22: Commerce Secretary Anup Wadhawan

In March this year, the exports rose by 60.29 per cent to USD 34.45 billion. However in 2020-21, the shipments dipped by 7.26 per cent to USD 290.63 billion.

Published: 20th April 2021 03:45 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th April 2021 03:45 PM   |  A+A-

Exports, imports, export, import, trade

For representational purpose. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The country's exports are reviving and the shipments are expected to be in the "solid" positive territory in this financial year, Commerce Secretary Anup Wadhawan said on Tuesday.

He said that exports recorded a significant contraction in April last year but gradually things started improving and the shipments have entered the positive territory.

"So, I am quite positive and hopeful that in 2021-22, we will be in solid positive territory. I have no doubts about that. But I do not want to predict numbers and make any targeted projections," the secretary told reporters. Since December 2020, the country's merchandise exports are recording positive growth.

In March this year, the exports rose by 60.29 per cent to USD 34.45 billion. However in 2020-21, the shipments dipped by 7.26 per cent to USD 290.63 billion.

Product categories that recorded positive growth during March include oilmeals, iron ore, carpet, gems and jewellery, engineering goods, rice, spices, pharmaceuticals, chemicals, marine products, petroleum products, coffee , and tea.

Gems and jewellery is a luxury product, and its demand would also slowly pick up, Wadhawan said, adding that exports are recovering from the severe COVID-19 impact.

He added that exporters have shown resilience and have covered a lot of the lost ground, after hit by Covid-19 pandemic.

When asked about India's trade gap with the US and China, the secretary said that trade surplus with the US and deficit with China has improved in 2020-21.

India's exports to the US stood at USD 53 billion in 2019-20 and USD 51 billion in 2020-21. Imports from the US aggregated at USD 35.8 billion in 2019-20 as compared to USD 28 billion in 2020-21. The country's exports to China in 2019-20 were at USD 16.6 billion and USD 21.2 billion in 2020-21.

Imports from China were worth USD 65 billion in 2019-20 while the numbers were roughly the same for 2020-21.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Exports
India Matters
Amid spike in cases, a temporary Covid care centre is being set up at the Commonwealth Games Village in New Delhi. (Photo | EPS/| Parveen Negi)
Another record surge as India adds 2,73,810 COVID cases, 1,619 deaths
A cyclist pedals past a deserted street during a weekend lockdown in New Delhi. (File photo| AP)
Starting 10 pm on Monday, Delhi to be under lockdown till April 26
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (File Photo | PTI)
Govt working to save lives, livelihood: FM to India Inc amid Covid surge 
A Disaster Response Force personnel sanitises Lumbini Park in Hyderabad as Covid-19 cases rise in the State, on Sunday | Vani Buddhavarapu
Telangana downplays Covid-19 cases again, this time by 66%

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
NASA's experimental Mars helicopter Ingenuity hovers above the surface of Mars (Photo | AP)
NASA's Mars helicopter takes flight, first powered flight on another planet
Representational photo (File photo| PTI)
COVID-19: India logs record 1,761 fatalities, 2,59,170 fresh cases take active infections over 20 lakh mark
Gallery
Manchester United legend Sir Alex Ferguson: 'Talk of a Super League is a move away from 70 years of European club football. Both as a player for a provincial team Dunfermline in the 60s and as a manager at Aberdeen winning the European Cup Winners' Cup, f
'What an embarrassment!': Sir Alex Ferguson to Boris Johnson, critical reactions to the European Super League that you don't want to miss out on. Macron, Ozil, Klopp and more...
WHAT IS EUROPEAN SUPER LEAGUE? Formed by some of Europe's leading football clubs, the European Super League (ESL) is a breakaway tournament that is not managed or ruled by the UEFA.
European Super League explained: Why is UEFA angry about new league and how will it affect Champions League, transfers?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp