STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Finance Industry Development Council seeks MSME restructuring scheme extension till March 2022

It further requested the central bank to provide priority status lending (PSL) classification benefit for banks lending to NBFCs on a permanent basis.

Published: 20th April 2021 10:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th April 2021 10:35 AM   |  A+A-

Earlier this month, the RBI extended the PSL benefit by six months till September 30, 2021.

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: In the wake of rising Covid-19 infections and the subsequent curfews imposed across various states, the Finance Industry Development Council (FIDC), a representative body of non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) has urged the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to consider extending the one-time restructuring of MSME advances till March 2020.

In a recent letter addressed to RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das, FIDC said that owing to the second wave of Covid-19, the micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) have not been able to revive their economic activities and are in urgent need of support from the lenders. “Various surveys and reports are forewarning that the operating environment for banks will most likely remain challenging, as the second wave could dent the sluggish recovery in consumer and corporate confidence...Considering the challenging environment for MSMEs and lenders, it will be helpful, if the RBI extends the restructuring scheme till at least March 31, 2022,” FIDC Director General Mahesh Thakkar wrote.

The council added that restructuring should also be allowed for MSMEs, including the retail and wholesale trade segment accounts, which were restructured during the first wave, but are standard even after moving out from moratorium. This should further be without any downgrade in asset classification, and should be subject to the lending NBFCs undertaking necessary credit assessment of the future cash flows of the said entity. It further requested the central bank to provide priority status lending (PSL) classification benefit for banks lending to NBFCs on a permanent basis.

Earlier this month, the RBI extended the PSL benefit by six months till September 30, 2021. However, the letter said under the on-lending model, only fresh loans granted by NBFCs are allowed PSL benefit and the existing unencumbered pools of eligible PSLs do not qualify for such benefit. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
NBFC FIDC
India Matters
Amid spike in cases, a temporary Covid care centre is being set up at the Commonwealth Games Village in New Delhi. (Photo | EPS/| Parveen Negi)
Another record surge as India adds 2,73,810 COVID cases, 1,619 deaths
A cyclist pedals past a deserted street during a weekend lockdown in New Delhi. (File photo| AP)
Starting 10 pm on Monday, Delhi to be under lockdown till April 26
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (File Photo | PTI)
Govt working to save lives, livelihood: FM to India Inc amid Covid surge 
A Disaster Response Force personnel sanitises Lumbini Park in Hyderabad as Covid-19 cases rise in the State, on Sunday | Vani Buddhavarapu
Telangana downplays Covid-19 cases again, this time by 66%

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
NASA's experimental Mars helicopter Ingenuity hovers above the surface of Mars (Photo | AP)
NASA's Mars helicopter takes flight, first powered flight on another planet
Representational photo (File photo| PTI)
COVID-19: India logs record 1,761 fatalities, 2,59,170 fresh cases take active infections over 20 lakh mark
Gallery
Manchester United legend Sir Alex Ferguson: 'Talk of a Super League is a move away from 70 years of European club football. Both as a player for a provincial team Dunfermline in the 60s and as a manager at Aberdeen winning the European Cup Winners' Cup, f
'What an embarrassment!': Sir Alex Ferguson to Boris Johnson, critical reactions to the European Super League that you don't want to miss out on. Macron, Ozil, Klopp and more...
WHAT IS EUROPEAN SUPER LEAGUE? Formed by some of Europe's leading football clubs, the European Super League (ESL) is a breakaway tournament that is not managed or ruled by the UEFA.
European Super League explained: Why is UEFA angry about new league and how will it affect Champions League, transfers?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp