STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Indian oil and gas production dives in FY21

“Crude oil production during March, 2021 was 2612.96 TMT,which is 5.63 per cent lower than target and 3.13 per cent lower when compared with March, 2020.

Published: 21st April 2021 10:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st April 2021 10:19 AM   |  A+A-

Indian Oil Corporation

For representational purpose.

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  The impact of the disruptions caused by the pandemic combined with various other factors have resulted in India’s crude oil and natural gas production falling sharply during the previous financial year ended March 31. (FY21). 

“Crude oil production during March, 2021 was 2612.96 TMT,which is 5.63 per cent lower than target and 3.13 per cent lower when compared with March, 2020. Cumulative crude oil production during April-March, 2020-21 was 30491.77 TMT which is 5.65 per cent and 5.22 per cent lower than target for the period and production during corresponding period of last year respectively,” a ministry statement said.

Natural Gas production during March, meanwhile, was 2683.90 million standard cubic meters 11.11 per cent higher when compared to March 2020, but 15.11 per cent lower than the monthly target. Meanwhile, Tuesday saw global crude prices exhibit marked volatility, trading at $65.6 per barrel at 9 pm. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Indian oil
India Matters
Indian's wait to receive vaccine for COVID-19 at a vaccination center in Mumbai, India, Sunday, April 18, 2021. (Photo | AP)
India reports a record of nearly 3 lakh Covid cases, 2,023 deaths
Representational Image. (Photo | EPS)
Covid-19: Another mutant with major immune escape capacity emerging
Though authorities implemented strict restrictions in the wake of a surge in Covid-19 cases, Broadway — the commercial hub of Kochi — is still witnessing heavy rush of people | Albin Mathew
Is Kerala paying price for lowering Covid guard?
Anjanadri Hill where Hanuman was born in Treta Yuga, according to the TTD
TTD says Tirumala is birthplace of Lord Hanuman, provides 'evidence'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A health official shows Covaxin dose. (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Covaxin COVID 19 vaccine neutralises double mutant strain: ICMR
Over 2,800 people have tested positive for Covid-19 at Mahakumbh so far | express
Double mutant strain of Covid-19 present in Uttarakhand before Mahakumbh 2021
Gallery
#1 WHAT IS REMDESIVIR? Originally created to treat Hepatitis C in 2009, the anti-viral drug was declared a failure until it was found effective against Ebola in 2014. Ever since it is being used to treat diseases caused by Middle East Respiratory Syndrome
Remdesivir injection explained: 8 basic things to know about the high-demand COVID-19 drug
Manchester United legend Sir Alex Ferguson: 'Talk of a Super League is a move away from 70 years of European club football. Both as a player for a provincial team Dunfermline in the 60s and as a manager at Aberdeen winning the European Cup Winners' Cup, f
'What an embarrassment!': Sir Alex Ferguson to Boris Johnson, critical reactions to the European Super League that you don't want to miss out on. Macron, Ozil, Klopp and more...
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp