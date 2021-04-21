India’s GDP growth forecasts slashed amid second wave

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The rapid rise in the number of Covid-19 cases and the subsequent imposition of severe restrictions by state governments to contain the spread is forcing ratings and research agencies to slash down India’s GDP growth forecasts for the current financial year.

While ICRA Ratings cut down the upper end of its earlier 10-11 per cent GDP growth forecast for FY22 to 10-10.5 per cent on Tuesday, a Nomura estimate slashed the expected GDP growth for calendar year 2021 to 11.5 per cent from 12.4 per cent.

According to Nomura, its India Business Resumption Index (NIBRI), a dashboard tracking various high-frequency indicators, has fallen by around 16 percentage points (pp) below pre-pandemic normal as of April 18, compared to around 12 pp lower during the previous week.

“While lockdown stringency has not increased since last week, this may be temporary, as states could impose stricter restrictions in response to the burdening of hospital infrastructure. This suggests the economic impact of the second wave could intensify in coming weeks, particularly through the mobility route, with the downside risk of spreading to the wider economy, even as power demand and labour participation rate so far remain largely unaffected,” the agency noted in its report. However, it also added that overall, although data suggests a clear sign of sequential moderation in April, its analysts “believe that the second-wave impact on the economy remains far more benign than the first wave”.

ICRA, meanwhile, said, “For Q1 FY2022 (April-June 2021), we had earlier expected a GDP expansion of 27.5 per cent, boosted by the low base. With the unprecedented surge in cases and evolving restrictions, the pace of GDP growth in the ongoing quarter may be tempered to 20-25 per cent”. Going on, it said that the recent surge in Covid-19 cases has resulted in a dip in consumer confidence and reignited uncertainty regarding the near-term outlook.

ICRA noted that momentum has eased for domestic airlines’ passenger traffic in March, and that a similar slackening has been recorded in vehicle registrations, electricity demand, and generation of GST e-way bills during April 2021. While the economy had witnessed a broad-based improvement in growth during March, this offered “limited solace in light of the recent rise in coronavirus infections and the proliferation of restrictions that is currently underway”.