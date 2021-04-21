STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
ReNew Power commissions 105-megawatt solar project in Gujarat

Published: 21st April 2021 06:23 PM

Solar power

For represntational purposes (File | Reuters)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: ReNew Power on Wednesday said it has commissioned a 105 megawatt (MW) solar generation facility in Gujarat.

The project has a 25-year power purchase agreement with Gujarat Urja Vikas Nigam Ltd (GUVNL) to provide clean electricity to the state at a tariff of Rs 2.68/kWh, a company statement said.

This project located in the Patan district of Gujarat, takes ReNew's total operational solar capacity in the state to 145 MW and total aggregate solar capacity to 4.7 GW across India.

Since March, ReNew Power has announced commissioning of over 500 MW of combined wind and solar energy projects in Gujarat and Rajasthan.

"The 105 MW Gujarat project commissioning is a significant step forward for ReNew Power. The project has been commissioned amidst a COVID-19 surge and reflects the commitment of our team to contribute towards India's ambition of achieving 450 GW of clean energy by 2030," said Founder, Chairman and CEO of ReNew Power, Sumant Sinha.

ReNew develops, builds, owns, and operates utility-scale wind, solar and firm power projects.

As of December 31, 2020, ReNew Power had a capacity of close to 10 GW of wind and solar energy projects across India, including commissioned and committed projects.

