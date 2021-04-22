STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

S&P forecasts 11 per cent growth for India this fiscal, flags 'substantial' impact of broader lockdowns

In its report on Asia-Pacific Financial Institutions, S&P said the control of COVID-19 remains a key risk for the economy.

Published: 22nd April 2021 04:05 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd April 2021 04:05 PM   |  A+A-

money, 500 currency, cash

For representational purpose. (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: S&P Global Ratings on Thursday said the Indian economy is projected to grow at 11 per cent in the current fiscal, but flagged the "substantial" impact of broader lockdowns on the economy.

In its report on Asia-Pacific Financial Institutions, S&P said the control of COVID-19 remains a key risk for the economy.

New infections have spiked in recent weeks and the country is in the middle of a second pandemic wave.

"Our forecast growth of 11 per cent for India in 2021 is followed by a 6.1 per cent-6.4 per cent forecast increase for the next couple of years. Some targeted lockdowns have already been implemented and more will likely be needed. The impact of broader lockdowns on the economy could be substantial, depending on their length and scope," it said.

S&P, which currently has a 'BBB-' rating on India with a stable outlook, has forecast an 11 per cent growth in the Indian GDP for the fiscal beginning April 1 on account of a fast economic reopening and fiscal stimulus.

As per official estimates, the Indian economy contracted 8 per cent in 2020-21 fiscal, which ended March 31, 2021.

Last week, another global rating agency Moody's Investors Service had said the second wave of COVID infections presents a risk to India's growth forecast, but double-digit GDP growth is likely in 2021 given the low level of activity last year.

India is in the middle of the second wave of COVID pandemic and has witnessed over 3.14 lakh new infections and 2,104 deaths on Wednesday.

Active COVID cases in the country stand at over 22.91 lakh. In the report, S&P said credit conditions have improved for Asia-Pacific banks over the past quarter.

Economies are recovering smartly, countries are rolling out vaccinations, and regional financing circumstances remain supportive.

And yet, the pandemic has so seriously set back the finances of households and corporates, with deeply negative effects on lenders, S&P said. It expects banks may need years to fully recover.

Public authorities across Asia-Pacific have blunted the economic effects of COVID-19. This includes an unprecedented level of fiscal and monetary policy support for households and corporates and measures to encourage banks to lend and show forbearance toward stressed borrowers.

But for this support, the hit on the Asia-Pacific financial institutions would have been much more significant.

"Public authorities will likely continue to have a key effect on banking sector creditworthiness over the next six to 18 months. They must maintain a delicate balancing act of not withdrawing support too early or, alternatively, not overshooting," S&P added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Economic growth COVID 19 COVID Coronavirus Pandemic
India Matters
Odisha government has decided to ramp up testing, tracking and isolation in the BMC area in view of the rapid rise in Covid-19 cases.
Maharashtra, UP among 10 states that account for over 75%t of new Covid cases 
FILE | Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus wears a deserted look as Maharashtra undergoes a weekend lockdown due to surge in COVID-19 cases in Mumbai. (Photo| ANI)
Lockdown in Maharashtra, inter-city, inter-dist travel banned
The chopper with baby Riya and her mother lands in the village. (Photo | Special arrangement)
Family’s first girl child in 35 years brought home by helicopter in Rajasthan
For representational purposes (File | AP)
Fearing 'extremist' tag, Xinjiang's Uyghur Muslims not fasting in Ramzan

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A Disaster Response Force personnel sanitises Lumbini Park in Hyderabad as Covid-19 cases rise in the State, on Sunday | Vani Buddhavarapu
Website shows availability but Hyderabad hospitals face shortage of oxygen beds
A man carries a cylinder filled with medical oxygen at a plant in New Delhi on Wednesday | Shekhar Yadav
Over 2500 ambulance calls daily from COVID patients in Delhi for past one week: Data
Gallery
A man waits for the cremation of a relative who died of COVID-19, placed near bodies of other victims, in New Delhi, India. (Photo | AP)
Lockdowns return, clamour for oxygen: India being overrun by massive virus surge
#1 WHAT IS REMDESIVIR? Originally created to treat Hepatitis C in 2009, the anti-viral drug was declared a failure until it was found effective against Ebola in 2014. Ever since it is being used to treat diseases caused by Middle East Respiratory Syndrome
Remdesivir injection explained: 8 basic things to know about the high-demand COVID-19 drug
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp