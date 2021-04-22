STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Tesla expands India team  ahead of planned launches

Tesla is planning launch its global bestseller Model 3 electric sedan in India in the second half of this year.

Published: 22nd April 2021 10:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd April 2021 10:13 AM   |  A+A-

Tesla

Logo of Tesla car (Photo | AP)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Ahead of the launch of its first electric vehicle in the Indian market, planned for the end of this year, electric car-maker Tesla Inc, on Wednesday, announced the recruitment of senior industry executives who will lead its operation here. 

Tesla has hired start-up NewMo founder Manuj Khurana as Policy and Business Development head for India operations, with former Ather Energy executive Nishant Nishant as Charging Manager a position that will lead the supercharging, destination charging, and home charging business for Tesla India.

Tesla India now also has a HR head in Chithra Thomas, who had earlier worked at Walmart and Reliance Retail. In January this year, Tesla has had incorporated a company in Bengaluru called Tesla India Motors and Energy Private Ltd, with an paid up capital of Rs 1 lakh and three directors: Vaibhav Taneja, Venkatrangam Sreeram, and David Jon Feinstein. Tesla is planning launch its global bestseller Model 3 electric sedan in India in the second half of this year. According to reports, Tesla may establish its first Indian showroom in Mumbai. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Tesla
India Matters
Odisha government has decided to ramp up testing, tracking and isolation in the BMC area in view of the rapid rise in Covid-19 cases.
Maharashtra, UP among 10 states that account for over 75%t of new Covid cases 
FILE | Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus wears a deserted look as Maharashtra undergoes a weekend lockdown due to surge in COVID-19 cases in Mumbai. (Photo| ANI)
Lockdown in Maharashtra, inter-city, inter-dist travel banned
The chopper with baby Riya and her mother lands in the village. (Photo | Special arrangement)
Family’s first girl child in 35 years brought home by helicopter in Rajasthan
For representational purposes (File | AP)
Fearing 'extremist' tag, Xinjiang's Uyghur Muslims not fasting in Ramzan

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A Disaster Response Force personnel sanitises Lumbini Park in Hyderabad as Covid-19 cases rise in the State, on Sunday | Vani Buddhavarapu
Website shows availability but Hyderabad hospitals face shortage of oxygen beds
A man carries a cylinder filled with medical oxygen at a plant in New Delhi on Wednesday | Shekhar Yadav
Over 2500 ambulance calls daily from COVID patients in Delhi for past one week: Data
Gallery
A man waits for the cremation of a relative who died of COVID-19, placed near bodies of other victims, in New Delhi, India. (Photo | AP)
Lockdowns return, clamour for oxygen: India being overrun by massive virus surge
#1 WHAT IS REMDESIVIR? Originally created to treat Hepatitis C in 2009, the anti-viral drug was declared a failure until it was found effective against Ebola in 2014. Ever since it is being used to treat diseases caused by Middle East Respiratory Syndrome
Remdesivir injection explained: 8 basic things to know about the high-demand COVID-19 drug
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp