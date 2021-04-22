Tesla expands India team  ahead of planned launches

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Ahead of the launch of its first electric vehicle in the Indian market, planned for the end of this year, electric car-maker Tesla Inc, on Wednesday, announced the recruitment of senior industry executives who will lead its operation here.

Tesla has hired start-up NewMo founder Manuj Khurana as Policy and Business Development head for India operations, with former Ather Energy executive Nishant Nishant as Charging Manager a position that will lead the supercharging, destination charging, and home charging business for Tesla India.

Tesla India now also has a HR head in Chithra Thomas, who had earlier worked at Walmart and Reliance Retail. In January this year, Tesla has had incorporated a company in Bengaluru called Tesla India Motors and Energy Private Ltd, with an paid up capital of Rs 1 lakh and three directors: Vaibhav Taneja, Venkatrangam Sreeram, and David Jon Feinstein. Tesla is planning launch its global bestseller Model 3 electric sedan in India in the second half of this year. According to reports, Tesla may establish its first Indian showroom in Mumbai.