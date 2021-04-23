STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

SBI offers video KYC-based savings account opening feature on Yono

The initiative, powered by artificial intelligence and facial recognition technology, is a contactless and paperless process, the bank said in a release.

Published: 23rd April 2021 03:50 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd April 2021 03:50 PM   |  A+A-

SBI

For representational purpose (File Photo | EPS)

By PTI

MUMBAI: The country's largest lender State Bank of India on Friday said it has launched a video KYC (know your customer) based savings account opening feature on its mobile banking app, Yono.

The initiative, powered by artificial intelligence and facial recognition technology, is a contactless and paperless process, the bank said in a release.

"This is a step ahead to ensure customers' safety, financial security and cost-effectiveness. We believe this initiative will add a new dimension to mobile banking and empower customers to go digital for their banking needs," the bank's chairman Dinesh Khara said in the release.

The feature will be available to customers planning to open a new savings account with the lender. To avail this new facility, a person needs to download Yono (You Only Need One) App, click on 'New to SBI', and select 'Insta Plus Savings Account'.

Customers will have to enter their Aadhaar details in the app, and once the Aadhaar authentication is complete, they will have to input personal details and schedule a video call to complete the KYC process.

On successful completion of video KYC, the account will be automatically opened, the bank said. Launched in November 2017, Yono has over 37 million registered users.

The bank has partnered with over 100 e-commerce players in more than 20 plus categories on the Yono platform.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
SBI KYC State Bank of India
India Matters
For representative purposes (Photo | PTI)
EDITORIAL | Oxygen shortage shows utter lack of planning
Photo of a Cryogenic Liquid Oxygen Transport Tanker leaving KMML plant at Chavara
Kerala, now a surplus oxygen producer, gauged requirement last year itself
A medical worker prepares to inoculate person with a dose of COVID vaccine, in Amritsar, Saturday, April 3, 2021. (Photo | PTI)
Vaccine registration for adults from April 28, states free to procure jabs
Representational Image. (File Photo)
US to halve its carbon emissions, India to go green by 2030

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kerala, now a surplus medical oxygen producer, gauged requirement in March last year itself
COVID-19: Record 3,32,730 cases, 2,263 deaths in India; highest in world
Gallery
A fire broke out in the intensive care unit on the second floor of the four-storeyed Vijay Vallabh Hospital at Virar in the early hours of Friday, in which five women and eight men died. (Photo | PTI)
Fire at COVID ward of Maharashtra's Virar hospital claims 13 lives
Hospitals are suffering from acute shortage of oxygen despite strict government orders to ensure uninterrupted production and supply of medical oxygen. (Photo | PTI)
Struggle is real: Indian hospitals left gasping for oxygen as coronavirus cases, deaths rise
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp